DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: $200 Sign-Up Reward for NFL & NCAAF Fans in KY

In Kentucky, betting on both professional and college sports is legal. Meaning there will be plenty of options for Kentucky sports bettors following the September 28th launch of Kentucky mobile sports betting apps.

The first exciting betting draw will occur on opening day, when the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions for Week 4 of Thursday Night Football. Just two days later, University of Kentucky will face Florida in a huge college football game, with Louisville vs. NC State also going down that day.

A few more of the most exciting NFL matchups on Kentucky's launch weekend include Raiders vs. Chargers, Chiefs vs. Jets and Patriots vs. Cowboys.

Local Kentucky launch sports betting options for 9/28 - 10/1:

NCAAF: Western Kentucky University vs. Middle Tennessee (9/28)

NCAAF: North Carolina State vs Louisville (9/29)

NCAAF: University of Kentucky vs. Florida (9/30)

