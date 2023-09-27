DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: $200 Sign-Up Reward for NFL & NCAAF Fans in KY
Sports lovers in Kentucky looking for action with no real downside can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a $200 sign-up offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Just register with any of the links on this page today, and you will receive eight $25 bonus bets in your DraftKings Kentucky account on Kentucky’s mobile sports betting launch day, September 28th.
Sign Up Now Without a DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code
There is no better legal sportsbook bonus to grab than this promo code from DraftKings for new customers in Kentucky. Users must first register a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and follow these steps:
- Create an account by inputting basic information.
- Get $200 in bonus bets added to your account when DraftKings goes live in Kentucky.
- No Sweat Bets: Opt in required. One (1) No Sweat token issued per eligible gameday, up to three (3) per week.
DraftKings is one of the best sportsbooks in the online gambling world. DraftKings is a secure and trustworthy app with a sound track record in providing exceptional service to customers. DraftKings features market-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and parlay betting on sports such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, soccer, and NASCAR.
NFL & NCAAF Betting in Kentucky with DraftKings
In Kentucky, betting on both professional and college sports is legal. Meaning there will be plenty of options for Kentucky sports bettors following the September 28th launch of Kentucky mobile sports betting apps.
The first exciting betting draw will occur on opening day, when the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions for Week 4 of Thursday Night Football. Just two days later, University of Kentucky will face Florida in a huge college football game, with Louisville vs. NC State also going down that day.
A few more of the most exciting NFL matchups on Kentucky's launch weekend include Raiders vs. Chargers, Chiefs vs. Jets and Patriots vs. Cowboys.
Local Kentucky launch sports betting options for 9/28 - 10/1:
- NCAAF: Western Kentucky University vs. Middle Tennessee (9/28)
- NCAAF: North Carolina State vs Louisville (9/29)
- NCAAF: University of Kentucky vs. Florida (9/30)
This DraftKings Promo Code Provides the Ultimate Intro For Kentucky Bettors
DraftKings Kentucky offers sports fans in KY a top-notch betting experience like no other. With the current “No Sweat Deal”, DraftKings Kentucky is making waves among NFL fans in multiple states. Once you opt-in, you get the chance to earn up to three (3) No Sweat tokens every eligible NFL gameday.
New customers can confidently place a bet up to $50. Here’s the thrilling part: If you use a No Sweat Token and your bet loses, you’re rewarded with a Bonus Bet that matches your lost amount. Now that’s a win-win!
Though you can’t combine this with DraftKings’ $200 Kentucky launch promo, it’s an enticing bonus on its own. Remember, bonus bets remain valid for a week and need to be wagered once. Ready to dive in? Remember this DraftKings Kentucky promo code launch offer ends on Thursday. Embrace the fun of launch weekend with DraftKings Kentucky!
Why We Like This DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code for Football Fans
It's worth thinking about just how valuable this sportsbook promo really is for Kentucky bettors. You get a $200 reward, paid out in bonus bets as soon as DraftKings goes live in Kentucky, just for signing up with DraftKings, one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks.
