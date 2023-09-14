DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: $200 Sign-Up Reward for NFL and College Football

Betting on both professional and college sports is legal in Kentucky. This means there will be a lot of options for Kentucky sports bettors after the 9/28 launch of Kentucky mobile sports betting apps.

The first exciting betting draw will probably occur on that very first day, when the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football, Week 4. Two days afterwards, University of Kentucky will face Florida in a thrilling college football game, with Louisville vs. NC State also scheduled for that day.

A few more of the most exciting NFL matchups on Kentucky's launch weekend include Browns vs. Ravens, Dolphins vs. Bills and Seahawks vs. Giants for MNF.

