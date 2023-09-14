DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: $200 Sign-Up Reward for NFL and College Football
Sports lovers in Kentucky looking for the best way to bet can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a $200 early sign-up deal when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Just register via the links on this page today, and you will receive 8x $25 bonus bets in your DraftKings Kentucky account on Kentucky’s mobile sports betting launch day, September 28th.
The $200 in bonus bets is available now to new DraftKings users in Kentucky looking to wager on any football action when DraftKings goes live in KY.
Football Betting in Kentucky with DraftKings
Betting on both professional and college sports is legal in Kentucky. This means there will be a lot of options for Kentucky sports bettors after the 9/28 launch of Kentucky mobile sports betting apps.
The first exciting betting draw will probably occur on that very first day, when the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football, Week 4. Two days afterwards, University of Kentucky will face Florida in a thrilling college football game, with Louisville vs. NC State also scheduled for that day.
A few more of the most exciting NFL matchups on Kentucky's launch weekend include Browns vs. Ravens, Dolphins vs. Bills and Seahawks vs. Giants for MNF.
Join Now Without a DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code
There is no easier sportsbook bonus to grab than this promo code from DraftKings for new customers in Kentucky. Bettors must first register a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and follow these steps:
- Click on any link on this page to automatically trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required information.
- Get $200 in bonus bets added to your account when DraftKings goes live in Kentucky.
DraftKings is a well-known name in the sports betting world. DraftKings is a fully legal and reliable platform with a proven track record of delivering outstanding service to customers. DraftKings has industry-leading daily odds boosts, bonus funds, and live betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, NHL, MMA, and much more.
DraftKings Promo Code: Sign-Up Offer in Kentucky
Football betting has taken off in America. Now, prospective bettors in Kentucky can make the most of it with a huge $200 pre-registration deal in KY from DraftKings.
Simply click on any one of the links on this page to automatically unlock bonus offer from one of our favorite legal online sports betting sites in DraftKings.
DraftKings' promo is one of the best offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new customers to claim a $200 pre-registration deal in Kentucky.
There is no need to enter a DraftKings promo code when you sign up, since the links seen on this page will immediately activate the offer for you; no promo code is necessary.
Excellent DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code for NFL Fans
When you consider the $200 bonus available, paid out in bonus bets as soon as DraftKings goes live in Kentucky, it becomes even more obvious how good this DraftKings promo really is, even more so when you compare it to other sports betting apps on the market.
Read DraftKings's full terms and conditions here.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+. Physically present in KY. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory and licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $200 in Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in winnings. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook/ky.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
