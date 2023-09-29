DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: $200 Bonus for Louisville & Double Your Money if Kentucky Scores 1 Point
Football fans in Kentucky looking to place a wager on any NFL or NCAAF game this week can use this DraftKings promo code to obtain a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Simply sign up via the links on this page, and you will receive 8x $25 bonus bets in your DraftKings Kentucky account after making a $5 wager on any game.
Better yet, DraftKings Kentucky is celebrating this weekend's KY sports betting launch with an additional promo that lets new Kentucky users double their money if the University of Kentucky scores a single point against Florida on Saturday, and if either the Titans or Bengals score a touchdown on Sunday.
The $200 in bonus bets is available right now to new DraftKings players in Kentucky who plan to bet on any NFL or NCAAF game this week, including Louisville vs. NC State this Friday evening.
Making the Most of Your NCAAF and NFL Betting This Weekend with DraftKings Kentucky
While the $200 in bonus bets that will be unlocked after you wager just $5 might feel like house money, the reality is that you're going to want to use your eight $25 bonus bets as prudently as possible. To help, take a look at the best bets and odds for N.C. State vs. Louisville (9/29), University of Kentucky vs. Florida (9/30), and the Titans vs. Bengals (10/1), which are the top three betting draws for this DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer.
Best Bet and Odds: Louisville vs. North Carolina State
- Best Bet: North Carolina State to win @ +160 via DraftKings Sportsbook (6.5% edge) 🔥
- Spread: North Carolina State +3.5 (-110), Louisville -3.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: North Carolina State +160, Louisville -176
- Total: Over/Under 55.5 (-110/-110)
Best Bet and Odds: Florida vs. Kentucky
- Best Bet: Over 44.5 @ -110 via FanDuel Sportsbook (58% probability) 🔥
- Spread: Kentucky -1 (+100), Florida +1 (-115)
- Moneyline: Kentucky -114, Florida +100
- Total: Over/Under 44.5 (-110/-110)
Best Bet and Odds: Bengals vs. Titans
- Best Bet: Bengals -2.5 @ -106 via FanDuel Sportsbook (58% probability) 🔥
- Spread: Titans +2.5 (-108), Bengals -2.5 (-106)
- Moneyline: Titans +125, Bengals -135
- Total: Over/Under 40.5 (-110/-110)
How to Activate this DraftKings Promo Code in Kentucky
There is simply no better sportsbook offer to grab than this promo code from DraftKings for new customers in Kentucky. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes only a few minutes to do, and follow these steps:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to activate the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Create an account by entering basic info.
- Make a deposit using any of the available methods.
- Place a $5 wager on any game and get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings Kentucky.
- Once your account is created, navigate to the promotions tab on the DraftKings sports betting app, and opt in to the double-your-money promos for Kentucky vs. Florida and Cincinnati vs. Tennessee.
Don’t forget that this DraftKings Kentucky promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 4 or college football Week 5 matchup, as well as all other legal sports for online betting in Kentucky. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on football in 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
If you’ve never bet on football before, or just want to see how DraftKings matches up against the competition, there is no better time than now to sign up.
Here’s Why This is Such a Good DraftKings Promo Code for the Kentucky Sports Betting Launch
Amid the palpable excitement of Kentucky's online sports betting debut, DraftKings emerges as a premier choice for the Bluegrass State's fervent sports enthusiasts. Kentucky, with its rich athletic history showcased by iconic college sports teams like the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals, has always been a hub of sports passion. DraftKings, recognizing this fervor, offers an industry-leading promo code exclusively for its Kentucky patrons, adding even more allure to the experience.
Why is DraftKings the perfect sportsbook for Kentucky? Firstly, its commitment to providing a seamless betting platform aligns perfectly with the expectations of Kentuckians. The state's devotion to teams like the Wildcats and the Cardinals isn't merely about sports—it's about community, pride, and tradition. DraftKings captures this essence, offering tailored betting options for every major match-up and event.
As the online sports betting scene ignites in Kentucky, DraftKings stands poised to elevate the experience for every fan, from the basketball aficionados cheering on the Wildcats to the football enthusiasts rallying behind the Cardinals. The irresistible DraftKings Kentucky promo code is the cherry on top, ensuring the state's bettors receive nothing but the best.
