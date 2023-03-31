DraftKings Celtics Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets in Massachusetts
With the Celtics taking on the Bucks on Friday night, DratKings has come through with an sign-up promo code in Massachusetts. DraftKings pride themselves on offering users the best possible online gaming experience, and are excited to announce the latest update to their Massachusetts promo. As of today, new players in Massachusetts can collect a Bet $5 Get $200 in bonus bets promo code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Our promo code offers players in Massachusetts a chance to get in on the action with limited downside and maximum reward.
Whether you're a new or existing player, our Massachusetts promo code is the perfect way to take your gaming experience to the next level. Read on to learn everything you need to know about our promo code and how to use it to your advantage.
What Is A DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code?
Our DraftKings promo code is a special code that unlocks exclusive bonuses and rewards for players in Massachusetts. By using this promo code, players can take advantage of an exciting promotion that unlocks $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager. Our promo code is available exclusively to new players in Massachusetts, and is the perfect way to boost your gaming experience and earn extra rewards.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to redeem this DraftKings promo code.
How to Use This DraftKings Promo Code
- Sign up for a DraftKings account in Massachusetts by clicking here: It's quick and easy, and you'll be up and running in no time.
- Enter the required details, including your Massachusetts address.
- Start playing: Once you've entered the promo code, you're ready to start playing and taking advantage of the $200 in bonus bets available to you.
What Are the Benefits of Using DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code?
- Bonus bets: Our promo code offers players in Massachusetts $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, which they can use to place wagers on their favorite sports and events.
- Access to an exclusive promotions: To be clear, this promo code is only available in Massachusetts, where mobile sports betting recently launched. By clicking here to activate our Massachusetts promo code, you'll also gain access to an exclusive offer that is only available to players in Massachusetts.
- Good for the Celtics vs. Bucks: Tonight brings a massive showdown between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, one more reason you're not going to want to miss out on this DraftKings promo code.
Conclusion
DraftKings is committed to providing their users with best possible online gaming experience. With our Massachusetts promo code, you can take advantage of an exclusive bonuses that can redeemed on the Celtics, Red Sox, and more. DraftKings offers a wide range of sports and events to bet on in Massachusetts, as well as innovative features like live betting, daily fantasy sports, and more. DraftKings user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate their site and find the bets you're looking for, and DraftKings' customer support team is always available to answer any questions you may have.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
Gambling Problem? Call (800) 327-5050 or visit helplinema.org. If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800) 327-5050 or visit helplinema.org to speak with a trained specialist free and confidentially 24/7. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at draftkings.com/ma. Get set before you bet – talk to GameSense first! LiveChat @ GameSenseMA.com.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.