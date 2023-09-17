Dolphins vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 2
The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots battle it out in an NFL Week 2 matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Dolphins vs. Patriots betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Dolphins are the favored team against the Patriots on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 46.5.
Dolphins vs. Patriots 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Dolphins -3 (-105), Patriots +3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Dolphins -154, Patriots +135
- Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Prediction
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Dolphins vs. Patriots game using independent data and analytics to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Dolphins have a 61% chance of beating the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
The model also predicts that the bookies have got it right and both the Dolphins and Patriots have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 46.5 points has a 53% chance of going under.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Dolphins vs. Patriots
Our free data-driven pick for the Dolphins vs. Patriots game on Sunday is to bet on under 46.5 points (-110).
All of the tips in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Dolphins-Patriots Week 2 Player Props
A popular option to wager on Miami vs. New England without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Dolphins and Patriots can be seen below.
According to our model, Miami's Tyreek Hill has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Dolphins vs. Patriots.
Hill has a 12.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Dolphins WR has a 49.2% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Miami Dolphins
- Tyreek Hill: 12.0% probability
- Raheem Mostert: 9.3% probability
- Jaylen Waddle: 7.9% probability
- Braxton Berrios: 6.6% probability
- De'Von Achane: 6.0% probability
New England Patriots
- Rhamondre Stevenson: 9.5% probability
- Ezekiel Elliott: 7.0% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5.3% probability
- Hunter Henry: 4.5% probability
- DeVante Parker: 4.0% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Miami Dolphins
- Tyreek Hill: 49.2% probability
- Raheem Mostert: 39.7% probability
- Jaylen Waddle: 36.3% probability
- Braxton Berrios: 30.7% probability
- De'Von Achane: 27.0% probability
New England Patriots
- Rhamondre Stevenson: 42.4% probability
- Ezekiel Elliott: 31.3% probability
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 25.0% probability
- Hunter Henry: 21.8% probability
- DeVante Parker: 19.6% probability
Dolphins vs. Patriots Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Miami vs. New England at Gillette Stadium has the Dolphins winning 24-21.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Dolphins vs. Patriots
Sunday's NFL Week 2 game between the Dolphins and Patriots on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.
