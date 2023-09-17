Dolphins vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 2

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots battle it out in an NFL Week 2 matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, starting at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Dolphins vs. Patriots betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Dolphins are the favored team against the Patriots on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 46.5.

Feeling lucky? New players at Bet365 can bet $1 on any game today and get $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.