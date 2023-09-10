Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will face off in an NFL Week 1 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.

our comprehensive Cowboys vs. Giants betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Cowboys are the favored team against the Giants on Sunday. The over/under is set at 45.5 for total points scored.

