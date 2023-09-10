Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will face off in an NFL Week 1 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Cowboys vs. Giants betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Cowboys are the favored team against the Giants on Sunday. The over/under is set at 45.5 for total points scored.
Cowboys vs. Giants 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Cowboys -3.5 (+100), Giants +3.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Cowboys -175, Giants +152
- Total: Over/Under 45.5 (-105/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Cowboys have a 65% chance of beating the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
The model also predicts that the Cowboys (-3.5) have a 59% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 45.5 points has a 51% chance of going over.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Cowboys vs. Giants
Our free computer pick for the Cowboys vs. Giants game on Sunday is to bet on the Cowboys -3.5 (+100).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter decisions.
Cowboys-Giants Week 1 Player Props
An enjoyable way to wager on Dallas vs. NY Giants without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cowboys and Giants are featured below.
According to our model, Dallas' Tony Pollard has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cowboys vs. Giants.
Pollard has an 11.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Cowboys RB has a 45.6% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Dallas Cowboys
- Tony Pollard: 11.0% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 10.2% probability
- Brandin Cooks: 5.7% probability
- Rico Dowdle: 4.8% probability
- Michael Gallup: 4.6% probability
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley: 9.7% probability
- Daniel Jones: 6.2% probability
- Darren Waller: 4.9% probability
- Isaiah Hodgins: 3.8% probability
- Parris Campbell: 3.6% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Dallas Cowboys
- Tony Pollard: 45.6% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 43.3% probability
- Brandin Cooks: 26.5% probability
- Dak Prescott: 22.0% probability
- Jake Ferguson: 21.9% probability
New York Giants
- Saquon Barkley: 41.3% probability
- Daniel Jones: 28.4% probability
- Darren Waller: 23.3% probability
- Isaiah Hodgins: 18.8% probability
- Darius Slayton: 18.0% probability
Cowboys vs. Giants Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Dallas vs. NY Giants at MetLife Stadium has the Cowboys winning 24-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Cowboys vs. Giants
Sunday's NFL Week 1 matchup between the Cowboys and Giants on Sunday is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.
