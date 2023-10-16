Cowboys vs. Chargers Prediction, Betting Promos, Odds for Monday Night Football Tonight
The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.
This prediction for Monday's NFL matchup between the Cowboys and Chargers is from Sports.Radar.Online.com in partnership with Dimers, leaders in sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Explore the interactive widget below to view the latest spread, over/under, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Cowboys-Chargers matchup at SoFi Stadium.
Online Betting Promos for Monday Night Football
If you're looking to make the most out of your MNF betting experience, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the top betting promos available right now for the Cowboys vs. Chargers. Don't miss your chance to take advantage of these great offers, which can be activated by clicking the links below.
1. bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets
Available in: CO, IA, NJ, OH, & VA
Offer Details: Ready to boost your betting game? bet365 has you covered! Just bet $5, and you'll get $150 in bonus bets. Here’s how you can claim this offer:
- First, activate the promo by visiting the bet365 site here.
- Complete the registration for a bet365 account.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 using any of the available methods.
- Place your qualifying bet on MNF Week 6.
- Win or lose, you’ll receive your bonus bets instantly!
2. FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Receive $200 in Bonus Bets
Offer Details: FanDuel is offering an amazing promotion: bet just $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets! The bonus is broken down into four $50 bets, giving you multiple opportunities to win. Here's how to get started:
- Kick off this incredible deal by activating the promotion here.
- Sign up for a FanDuel account.
- Deposit a minimum of $10.
- Wager $5 on MNF Week 6.
- Regardless of your bet’s outcome, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets!
3. DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Offer Details: DraftKings isn’t holding back with their latest offer. By betting only $5, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets, divided into eight $25 bets. This way, you have various chances to strike it big. Ready to claim your bets? Just follow these steps:
- Get this exclusive offer by clicking here to activate the promo.
- Register for a DraftKings account.
- Deposit using any method you prefer.
- Bet at least $5 on MNF.
- Enjoy your $200 in bonus bets, no matter the result of your wager!
These offers won't last forever, so be sure to act fast. Enhance your sports betting experience and make the most out of these exclusive promos while they last! Happy betting!
Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Preview
Game details
- Teams: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: SoFi Stadium
Odds
- Spread: Cowboys -1.5 (-110), Chargers +1.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Cowboys -122, Chargers +108
- Total: Over/Under 50.5 (-115/-105)
The odds and lines featured in this article are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert prediction: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Leveraging state-of-the-art data analysis and computer power, Dimers has executed 10,000 simulations of Monday's Cowboys vs. Chargers game.
According to Dimers' popular predictive analytics model, the Cowboys are more likely to defeat the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. This prediction is based on the model giving the Cowboys a 58% chance of winning the game.
Elsewhere on the betting board, Dimers predicts that the Cowboys (-1.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 50.5-point over/under has a 51% chance of staying under.
As always, these predictions and probabilities are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to potential changes.
Cowboys vs. Chargers Best Bet
Our top pick for the Cowboys vs. Chargers Week 6 NFL matchup is to bet on the Cowboys moneyline (-122).
Our expert betting advice is based on detailed simulations and valuable wagering intelligence, designed to help you make smarter decisions.
Score prediction for Cowboys vs. Chargers
Dimers' projected final score for the Dallas vs. LA Chargers game on Monday has the Cowboys winning 26-24.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Cowboys vs. Chargers Player Props
NFL prop bets are a common way to wager on Monday's game without necessarily betting on its outcome.
This article features the most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cowboys and Chargers.
Los Angeles' Austin Ekeler is most likely to score the first TD in Cowboys vs. Chargers, according to DimersBOT.
DimersBOT gives Ekeler a 12.1% chance of getting in for six first at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers RB has a 53.4% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Prediction
Dallas Cowboys
- Tony Pollard: 12.0% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 9.9% probability
- Jake Ferguson: 5.5% probability
- Brandin Cooks: 5.2% probability
- Dak Prescott: 4.7% probability
Los Angeles Chargers
- Austin Ekeler: 12.1% probability
- Keenan Allen: 7.9% probability
- Joshua Palmer: 5.9% probability
- Joshua Kelley: 5.8% probability
- Quentin Johnston: 4.2% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prediction
Dallas Cowboys
- Tony Pollard: 53.0% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 46.1% probability
- Jake Ferguson: 28.2% probability
- Brandin Cooks: 27.0% probability
- Michael Gallup: 23.9% probability
Los Angeles Chargers
- Austin Ekeler: 53.4% probability
- Keenan Allen: 37.6% probability
- Joshua Kelley: 30.5% probability
- Joshua Palmer: 29.9% probability
- Quentin Johnston: 21.2% probability
NFL Tonight: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Get ready for Monday's action between the Cowboys and Chargers in Week 6 of the National Football League season at SoFi Stadium, which is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET. If you're looking to enhance the excitement of the game, you might want to consider exploring parlay picks.
We emphasize that all of the NFL predictions in this article are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Cowboys vs. Chargers matchup, and they are correct at the time of publishing to help you make more informed choices when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
Please note that when engaging in online betting, it is important to exercise responsible gambling practices and seek reliable sources for the latest and most accurate information.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.