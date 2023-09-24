Cowboys vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals duke it out in an NFL Week 3 matchup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Cowboys vs. Cardinals betting preview, which contains the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Cowboys are favored to win against the Cardinals on Sunday. The over/under is set at 42.5 for total points scored.
Cowboys vs. Cardinals 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Cowboys -12.5 (-110), Cardinals +12.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Cowboys -650, Cardinals +520
- Total: Over/Under 42.5 (-115/-105)
The odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Cowboys vs. Cardinals Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Cowboys have an 87% chance of beating the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Cardinals (+12.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 42.5-point over/under has a 53% chance of going under.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Cowboys vs. Cardinals
Our free computer pick for the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game on Sunday is to bet on under 42.5 points (-105).
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 3 Player Props
A popular option to wager on Dallas vs. Arizona without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cowboys and Cardinals are featured below.
According to our model, Dallas' Tony Pollard has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cowboys vs. Cardinals.
Pollard has a 14.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Cowboys RB has a 52.8% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Dallas Cowboys
- Tony Pollard: 14.9% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 14.3% probability
- Jake Ferguson: 6.5% probability
- Brandin Cooks: 6.2% probability
- Dak Prescott: 5.9% probability
Arizona Cardinals
- James Conner: 8.9% probability
- Marquise Brown: 6.0% probability
- Zach Ertz: 5.2% probability
- Rondale Moore: 3.9% probability
- Michael Wilson: 3.2% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Dallas Cowboys
- Tony Pollard: 52.8% probability
- CeeDee Lamb: 52.5% probability
- Jake Ferguson: 27.6% probability
- Brandin Cooks: 26.4% probability
- Dak Prescott: 25.4% probability
Arizona Cardinals
- James Conner: 37.5% probability
- Marquise Brown: 27.6% probability
- Zach Ertz: 23.8% probability
- Rondale Moore: 17.5% probability
- Michael Wilson: 15.6% probability
Cowboys vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Dallas vs. Arizona at State Farm Stadium has the Cowboys winning 26-15.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Cowboys vs. Cardinals
Sunday's NFL Week 3 matchup between the Cowboys and Cardinals on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.