Colorado State vs. Colorado Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/16/23)
Colorado State and Colorado meet in a college football matchup at Folsom Field on Saturday. The game will start at 10 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Colorado State vs. Colorado betting analysis, which includes the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Colorado is favored to win against Colorado State on Saturday. The over/under is set at 61 for total points scored.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Rapids 2023 Preview
When and Where
- Teams: Colorado State Colorado State vs. Colorado Colorado
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Folsom Field
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Colorado State +23 (-110), Colorado -23 (-110)
- Moneyline: Colorado State +1200, Colorado -2100
- Total: Over/Under 61 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Colorado State vs. Colorado game using trusted data and technology to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Let's cut to the chase – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Colorado has a 91% chance of beating Colorado State at Folsom Field.
Furthermore, the model predicts that Colorado (-23) has a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 61 points has a 51% chance of going under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Colorado State vs. Colorado
Our free data-driven pick for the Colorado State vs. Colorado game on Saturday is to bet on Colorado State moneyline (+1200).
While Colorado is more likely to win the game, according to Dimers' predictive modeling, taking Colorado State moneyline is recommended due to the 1.6% edge gained when comparing its probabilities to the best available odds.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Colorado State vs. Colorado at Folsom Field has Colorado winning 41-18.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Colorado State vs. Colorado
Saturday's college football matchup between Colorado State and Colorado on Saturday is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET.
