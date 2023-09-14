Colorado State vs. Colorado Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/16/23)

Colorado State and Colorado will face off in a college football matchup at Folsom Field on Saturday, commencing at 10 p.m. ET.

Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Colorado State vs. Colorado betting preview, which contains the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, Colorado is the favored team against Colorado State on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 61.

Feeling lucky? New users at Bet365 can bet $1 on Colorado State vs. Colorado and get $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.