Colorado State vs. Colorado Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/16/23)
Colorado State and Colorado will face off in a college football matchup at Folsom Field on Saturday, commencing at 10 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Colorado State vs. Colorado betting preview, which contains the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Colorado is the favored team against Colorado State on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 61.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Rapids 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Colorado State Colorado State vs. Colorado Colorado
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Folsom Field
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Colorado State +23 (-110), Colorado -23 (-110)
- Moneyline: Colorado State +1200, Colorado -2100
- Total: Over/Under 61 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Prediction
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Colorado State vs. Colorado matchup using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, Colorado has a 91% chance of beating Colorado State at Folsom Field.
The model also predicts that Colorado (-23) has a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 61-point over/under has a 51% chance of going under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Colorado State vs. Colorado
Our free data-driven pick for the Colorado State vs. Colorado game on Saturday is to bet on Colorado State moneyline (+1200).
Even though Colorado is more likely to win the game, according to Dimers' predictive modeling, betting Colorado State moneyline is suggested due to the 1.6% edge found when comparing its probabilities to the best available odds.
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter decisions.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Colorado State vs. Colorado at Folsom Field has Colorado winning 41-18.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Colorado State vs. Colorado
Saturday's college football game between Colorado State and Colorado on Saturday is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET.
If you liked this Colorado State vs. Colorado preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In partnership with Dimers.com, Radar Sports brings you a range of exciting content. You can explore the latest college football betting news or delve into our curated college football best bets and well-informed college football predictions covering all the games. And don't miss our expertly selected National Championship picks tailored to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this article are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Saturday's Colorado State vs. Colorado game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are planning to use our picks when sports betting, it is vital that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
