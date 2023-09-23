College Football Betting Promos 101: How to Make the Most of CFB Bonuses This Saturday
The college football season is heating up, generating excitement among fans and bettors alike. With a wide range of games to choose from, bettors have the opportunity to enhance their betting experience through various promotions. New bettors can take advantage of sign-up promotions offered by multiple sportsbooks to maximize their profitability in college football betting.
To make the most of your betting experience, it is important to be aware of the exceptional promotions currently available for new users during the college football season. Four sportsbooks, namely FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, and Bet365, are offering noteworthy promotions. While we recommend considering all four, it is crucial to evaluate the unique aspects of each promotion.
Best Sportsbook Promotions for College Football Bettors
FanDuel and DraftKings currently provide the most appealing sign-up promotion, known as the "bet and get" offer, available in all states.
New users at FanDuel can place a $5 bet and receive $200 in bonus bets. New users at DraftKings can do the same, betting $5 to get $200 in bonus bets and up to $150 in "No Sweat Bets."
BetMGM offers a similar promotion, but with slightly higher risk involved. Upon depositing and placing a bet of at least $10, new users can receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets. However, it is important to note that with BetMGM's offer, you must stake your own money, and if you lose, you will only receive bonus bets as compensation.
Bet365 also has a deal that is worthwhile to take into account; it offers the highest value but is only available to users in New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa, and Colorado. Bettors can place a $1 bet and receive $365 in bonus bets.
Best CFB Bets to Make This Weekend
For this weekend, we have found three college football bets to consider:
- Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Over 54.5 (-112): These two teams have potent offenses and can light up the score sheet any game. We are expecting lots of points in this one, with scoring early and often.
- Payton Thorne (Auburn QB) Under 23.5 Rush Yards (-114): Thorne transferred from Michigan State, but he plays in a two-quarterback system, and he's viewed as the arm while his teammate is the legs. We aren't expecting many designed runs for Thorne against Texas A&M.
- Georgia To Win the National Championship (+230): The two-time defending national champs look primed to make it happen again, and +230 odds may be the best we get this season. Futures are always fun to hold onto, especially when you're backing the best team in college football.
