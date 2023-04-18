Clippers vs. Suns Game 2 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/18/23)
The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns are scheduled to battle it out in the NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Clippers-Suns betting preview, which features the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Suns are listed as betting favorites against the Clippers on Tuesday, with the Over/Under set at 226 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see the current Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Clippers vs. Suns.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
With the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Suns are looking to overcome a Clippers side that includes Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell.
When and Where
- Teams: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Suns -7.5 (-110), Clippers +7.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Suns -320, Clippers +265
- Total: Over/Under 226 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Clippers vs. Suns Prediction
Dimers has simulated Tuesday's Clippers-Suns NBA matchup 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Suns have a 72% chance of beating the Clippers at Footprint Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Clippers (+7.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the 226-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Under.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Clippers vs. Suns
Our free data-driven pick for Clippers vs. Suns on Tuesday is Clippers +7.5 (-108).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to deliver you the best possible plays.
Clippers vs. Suns Player Props
Prop bets are a common way to wager on Clippers vs. Suns without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Kawhi Leonard is expected to lead the way for the Clippers with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. For the Suns, Kevin Durant is projected to have 34 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
Clippers Projected Box Score
- Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
- Russell Westbrook: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
- Norman Powell: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
- Eric Gordon: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Ivica Zubac: 10 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
Suns Projected Box Score
- Kevin Durant: 34 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
- Devin Booker: 32 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
- Deandre Ayton: 21 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
- Chris Paul: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
- Torrey Craig: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
Clippers vs. Suns Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for LA Clippers vs. Phoenix at Footprint Center has the Suns winning 115-109.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Clippers and Suns on Tuesday is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.
