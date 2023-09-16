Chiefs vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to meet in an NFL Week 2 matchup at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Chiefs vs. Jaguars betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Chiefs are favored to win against the Jaguars on Sunday. The over/under is set at 51.5 for total points scored.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Chiefs -3.5 (-102), Jaguars +3.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Chiefs -166, Jaguars +150
- Total: Over/Under 51.5 (-105/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Prediction
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game using trusted data and analytics to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Chiefs have a 58% chance of beating the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Jaguars (+3.5) have a 65% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 51.5 points has a 52% chance of going under.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
Our free data-driven pick for the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game on Sunday is to bet on the Jaguars +3.5 (-115).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed decisions.
Chiefs-Jaguars Week 2 Player Props
An enjoyable way to wager on Kansas City vs. Jacksonville without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Chiefs and Jaguars are listed below.
According to our model, Kansas City's Travis Kelce has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Chiefs vs. Jaguars.
Kelce has a 7.9% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Chiefs TE has a 39.0% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 7.9% probability
- Isiah Pacheco: 7.2% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 6.2% probability
- Jerick McKinnon: 5.3% probability
- Rashee Rice: 4.2% probability
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Calvin Ridley: 7.7% probability
- Travis Etienne: 7.6% probability
- Christian Kirk: 6.2% probability
- Trevor Lawrence: 5.5% probability
- Evan Engram: 5.1% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 39.0% probability
- Isiah Pacheco: 36.3% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 30.9% probability
- Jerick McKinnon: 27.0% probability
- Rashee Rice: 21.8% probability
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Travis Etienne: 38.2% probability
- Calvin Ridley: 37.7% probability
- Christian Kirk: 31.1% probability
- Evan Engram: 26.3% probability
- Trevor Lawrence: 26.1% probability
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Kansas City vs. Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field has the Chiefs winning 26-24.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Chiefs vs. Jaguars
Sunday's NFL Week 2 game between the Chiefs and Jaguars on Sunday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Sunday's Chiefs vs. Jaguars game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are planning to use our picks when sports betting, it is important that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.