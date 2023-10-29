Chiefs vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos square off in an NFL Week 8 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Chiefs vs. Broncos betting preview, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Chiefs are favored to win against the Broncos on Sunday. The over/under is set at 46 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to view live spread, over/under and moneyline odds and probabilities for Sunday's game.
Chiefs vs. Broncos 2023 Preview
Game details
- Teams: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Empower Field at Mile High
Odds
- Spread: Chiefs -7 (-106), Broncos +7 (-110)
- Moneyline: Chiefs -330, Broncos +280
- Total: Over/Under 46 (-105/-110)
The odds and lines presented in this article are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Chiefs vs. Broncos matchup using advanced data and technology to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Let's dive into it – who's going to win? According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Chiefs have a 76% chance of winning against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
The model also predicts that the Chiefs (-7) have a 54% chance of covering the spread, while the 46-point over/under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Chiefs vs. Broncos
Our free computer pick for the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Sunday is to bet on the Chiefs -7 (-106).
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed investments.
Chiefs-Broncos Week 8 Player Props
An exciting option to wager on Kansas City vs. Denver without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Chiefs and Broncos can be seen below.
According to our model, Kansas City's Isiah Pacheco has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Chiefs vs. Broncos.
Pacheco has an 11.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Chiefs RB has a 46.7% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Kansas City Chiefs
- Isiah Pacheco: 11.6% probability
- Travis Kelce: 9.6% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 6.0% probability
- Rashee Rice: 6.0% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 5.1% probability
Denver Broncos
- Courtland Sutton: 9.7% probability
- Javonte Williams: 9.3% probability
- Jerry Jeudy: 6.3% probability
- Jaleel McLaughlin: 4.7% probability
- Russell Wilson: 3.7% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Kansas City Chiefs
- Isiah Pacheco: 46.7% probability
- Travis Kelce: 40.0% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 28.3% probability
- Rashee Rice: 27.1% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 23.2% probability
Denver Broncos
- Courtland Sutton: 42.0% probability
- Javonte Williams: 40.6% probability
- Jerry Jeudy: 30.2% probability
- Jaleel McLaughlin: 22.9% probability
- Russell Wilson: 18.2% probability
Chiefs vs. Broncos Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Kansas City vs. Denver at Empower Field at Mile High has the Chiefs winning 26-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Chiefs vs. Broncos
Get ready for Sunday's matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos in Week 8 of the National Football League season at Empower Field at Mile High, which is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET. To add an extra level of excitement, consider exploring parlay picks.
We emphasize that all of the NFL predictions in this preview are derived from 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Chiefs vs. Broncos game, and they are accurate at the time of publishing. They aim to help you make more informed choices when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
Please note that when engaging in online betting, it is important to exercise responsible gambling practices and consult reputable sources for the latest and most accurate information.
