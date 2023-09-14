Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/16/23)
Central Michigan and Notre Dame will duke it out in a college football matchup at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, Notre Dame is favored to win against Central Michigan on Saturday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 52.
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Central Michigan Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Notre Dame
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Central Michigan +34.5 (-110), Notre Dame -34.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Central Michigan +1400, Notre Dame -4000
- Total: Over/Under 52 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame matchup using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, Notre Dame has a 99% chance of beating Central Michigan at Notre Dame Stadium.
The model also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both Central Michigan and Notre Dame have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 52 points has a 51% chance of going under.
Remember, the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame
Our free data-driven pick for the Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame game on Saturday is to bet on Notre Dame moneyline (-4000).
All of the predictions in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium has Notre Dame winning 42-8.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's college football game between Central Michigan and Notre Dame on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
