Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 Prediction, Odds for NBA Eastern Conference Finals
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat battle it out in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Celtics-Heat Game 6 betting analysis, which features our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Celtics are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Saturday, with the Over/Under set at 210 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Celtics vs. Heat Game 6.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 6
With star players Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent, the Heat are looking to overcome a Celtics side that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon.
Key Information
- What: NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6
- Teams: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Heat +3 (-110), Celtics -3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Heat +130, Celtics -140
- Total: Over/Under 210 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Saturday's Celtics-Heat NBA game 10,000 times using independent machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 6? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 59% chance of winning against the Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
Dimers also predicts that the Celtics (-3) have a 54% chance of covering the spread, while the 210-point Over/Under has a 51% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Celtics vs. Heat Game 6
Our free computer pick for Celtics vs. Heat on Saturday is Celtics -3 (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to serve you the best possible plays.
Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 Player Props
Prop bets are an enjoyable way to wager on Celtics vs. Heat without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project how each team's leading players will perform at Kaseya Center.
Jayson Tatum is expected to step up for the Celtics with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler is projected to finish with 28 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 37 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 33 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Derrick White: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Marcus Smart: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Max Strus: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Caleb Martin: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Boston vs. Miami in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals has the Celtics winning 106-104.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Celtics and Heat on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the picks in this article are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of Celtics vs. Heat and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning to use these predictions when sports betting, it is vital that you gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a respected journalist and lifelong sports fan who lives and breathes the NFL, NBA and professional golf. Renowned for his extensive knowledge and keen insights, he is widely recognised as one of the most trusted sources for the latest and most up-to-date information across all sports he covers.