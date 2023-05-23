Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NBA Eastern Conference Finals
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat meet in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Celtics-Heat Game 4 betting guide, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
Radar readers in Massachusetts can collect massive sign-up offer to bet on the Celtics and Heat with our BetMGM MA bonus code.
The Heat are listed as betting favorites against the Celtics on Tuesday, with the Over/Under set at 215.5 for total points scored.
New users who bet $5 on Celtics-Heat at DraftKings will receive $150 in bonus bets. Tap ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code required.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Celtics vs. Heat Game 4.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 4
With star players Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus, the Heat are up against a Celtics side that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.
When and Where
- What: NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4
- Teams: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Heat -1.5 (-108), Celtics +1.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Heat -118, Celtics +105
- Total: Over/Under 215.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Tuesday's Celtics-Heat NBA matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win Game 4? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Heat have a 57% chance of beating the Celtics at Kaseya Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (-1.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 215.5 points has a 51% chance of going Over.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Win $150 promo for Celtics vs. Heat. New customers only.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Celtics vs. Heat Game 4
Our free computer pick for Celtics vs. Heat on Tuesday is Heat moneyline (-118).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with DraftKings Sportsbook.
- BetMGM Offer for Radar Readers in MA: Collect a $1,000 First Bet Offer and Five Complimentary Bonus Bets for Celtics-Heat Game 4!
- FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Gives You Two Tries To Hit Your First Celtics-Heat Game 4 Wager
- Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NBA Western Conference Finals
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed investments.
Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 Player Props
Prop bets are a popular way to wager on Boston vs. Miami without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project individual points, assists and rebounds for each team.
Jayson Tatum is expected to step up for the Celtics with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler is projected to finish with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 38 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Marcus Smart: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Derrick White: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
- Max Strus: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Kyle Lowry: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's NBA Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo for Celtics vs. Heat. New users only.
Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Boston vs. Miami in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals has the Heat winning 109-107.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Celtics and Heat on Tuesday is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the picks on this page are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of Celtics vs. Heat and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning on using these predictions for sports betting, it is vital that you practise responsible gambling and manage your bankroll effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry, with hundreds of sports betting publications to his name. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.