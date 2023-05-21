Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Eastern Conference Finals
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are scheduled to face off in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on Sunday, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Celtics-Heat Game 3 betting analysis, which contains the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Celtics are listed as betting favorites against the Heat on Sunday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 214.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Celtics vs. Heat Game 3.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 3
With the likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus, the Heat are looking to overcome a Celtics lineup that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
Key Information
- What: NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3
- Teams: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Heat +3.5 (-110), Celtics -3.5 (-106)
- Moneyline: Heat +135, Celtics -150
- Total: Over/Under 214 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Celtics-Heat NBA matchup 10,000 times using advanced data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win Game 3? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 63% chance of beating the Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
Dimers also predicts that the Celtics (-3.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 214 points has a 51% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Celtics vs. Heat Game 3
Our free computer pick for Celtics vs. Heat on Sunday is Celtics moneyline (-150).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 Player Props
Player props are a common way to wager on Boston vs. Miami without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Jayson Tatum is expected to step up for the Celtics with 34 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler is projected to finish with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 34 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
- Derrick White: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Marcus Smart: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
- Max Strus: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Kyle Lowry: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Boston vs. Miami in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals has the Celtics winning 108-105.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Celtics and Heat on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center.
