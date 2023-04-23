Celtics vs. Hawks Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/23/23)
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will battle it out in the NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena on Sunday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Celtics-Hawks betting preview, which contains our best bet of the game, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Celtics are betting favorites against the Hawks on Sunday, with the Over/Under set at 231.5 for total points scored.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Celtics vs. Hawks.
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
Led by star players Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and De'Andre Hunter, the Hawks are looking to overcome a Celtics side that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
When and Where
- Teams: Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Hawks +5.5 (-105), Celtics -5.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Hawks +210, Celtics -230
- Total: Over/Under 231.5 (-110/-105)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction
Dimers has simulated Sunday's Celtics-Hawks NBA matchup 10,000 times using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 68% chance of winning against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Dimers also predicts that the Hawks (+5.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 231.5 points has a 52% chance of going Under.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Celtics vs. Hawks
Our free data-driven pick for Celtics vs. Hawks on Sunday is Hawks +5.5 (-105).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed investments.
Celtics vs. Hawks Player Props
Player prop bets are a popular way to wager on Boston vs. Atlanta without necessarily betting on the outcome of the game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Jayson Tatum is expected to lead the Celtics with 32 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. For the Hawks, Trae Young is projected to finish with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists.
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 32 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
- Derrick White: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Marcus Smart: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
Hawks Projected Box Score
- Trae Young: 27 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST
- Dejounte Murray: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
- De'Andre Hunter: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
- Bogdan Bogdanovic: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- John Collins: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Boston vs. Atlanta at State Farm Arena has the Celtics winning 118-112.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs matchup between the Celtics and Hawks on Sunday is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.
