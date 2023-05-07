Celtics vs. 76ers Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/7/23)

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will square off in the NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

this Celtics-76ers betting preview, which features the latest betting odds

The Celtics are listed as betting favorites against the 76ers on Sunday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 214.5.

