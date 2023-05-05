Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/5/23)
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers battle it out in the NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Celtics-76ers betting analysis.
The Celtics are betting favorites against the 76ers on Friday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 214.5.
Use the interactive widget below to see the latest Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Celtics vs. 76ers.
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Led by the likes of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers are looking to overcome a Celtics team that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
Key Information
- Teams: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: 76ers +2.5 (-110), Celtics -2.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: 76ers +115, Celtics -130
- Total: Over/Under 214.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction
Dimers has simulated Friday's Celtics-76ers NBA matchup 10,000 times using independent data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Celtics have a 59% chance of winning against the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Celtics (-2.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 214.5-point Over/Under has a 52% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Celtics vs. 76ers
Our free computer pick for Celtics vs. 76ers on Friday is Celtics moneyline (-130).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different inputs to deliver you the best possible plays.
Celtics vs. 76ers Player Props
Prop bets are an exciting way to wager on Celtics vs. 76ers without necessarily betting on the outcome of Friday's game itself.
Dimers uses the best information available to project how each team's leading players will perform at Wells Fargo Center.
Jayson Tatum is expected to lead the Celtics with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. For the 76ers, Joel Embiid is projected to finish with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists.
Celtics Projected Box Score
- Jayson Tatum: 28 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
- Jaylen Brown: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
- Derrick White: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
- Malcolm Brogdon: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Marcus Smart: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
76ers Projected Box Score
- Joel Embiid: 34 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
- James Harden: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST
- Tyrese Maxey: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Tobias Harris: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
- De'Anthony Melton: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Boston vs. Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center has the Celtics winning 108-106.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and 76ers on Friday is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
