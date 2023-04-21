Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (4/21/23)
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are scheduled to meet in the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Tipoff for Game 3 of their series is at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Cavaliers-Knicks betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Knicks are listed as betting favorites against the Cavaliers on Friday, with the Over/Under set at 211 for total points scored.
New players who bet $5 on Cavaliers-Knicks at DraftKings will get $150 in bonus bets. Click ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code needed.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Over/Under and Moneyline odds and probabilities for Cavaliers vs. Knicks.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game 3
With star players Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, the Knicks are looking to overcome a Cavaliers team that includes Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
When and Where
- Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Knicks -2 (-110), Cavaliers +2 (-110)
- Moneyline: Knicks -130, Cavaliers +110
- Total: Over/Under 211 (-108/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 Prediction
Dimers has simulated Friday's Cavaliers-Knicks NBA matchup 10,000 times using advanced data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's cut to the chase, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Knicks have a 58% chance of winning against the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.
Dimers also predicts that the Knicks (-2) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 211 points has a 52% chance of going Over.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Win $150 promo for Cavaliers vs. Knicks. New customers only.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3
Our free data-driven pick for Cavaliers vs. Knicks on Friday is Knicks moneyline (-130).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the tips in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to serve you the best possible plays.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 Player Props
NBA player props are an enjoyable way to wager on Cavaliers vs. Knicks without necessarily betting on the outcome of Friday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project how each team's leading players will perform at Madison Square Garden.
Donovan Mitchell is expected to lead the way for the Cavaliers with 38 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Knicks, Julius Randle is projected to finish with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.
Cavaliers Projected Box Score
- Donovan Mitchell: 38 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
- Darius Garland: 28 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
- Evan Mobley: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
- Jarrett Allen: 14 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
- Caris LeVert: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
Knicks Projected Box Score
- Julius Randle: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
- Jalen Brunson: 23 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
- RJ Barrett: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
- Immanuel Quickley: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
- Quentin Grimes: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's NBA Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo for Cavaliers vs. Knicks. New users only.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for Cleveland vs. New York at Madison Square Garden has the Knicks winning 107-105.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Cavaliers and Knicks on Friday is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver has been writing about sports and sports betting for more than five years. He has a strong interest in the NBA and NFL, as well as a lifelong passion for the English Premier League and professional golf.