Cardinals vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders are set to meet in an NFL Week 1 matchup at FedExField on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Cardinals vs. Commanders betting preview, which contains the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Commanders are the favored team against the Cardinals on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 38.
Cardinals vs. Commanders 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: FedExField
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Cardinals +7 (-106), Commanders -7 (-110)
- Moneyline: Cardinals +285, Commanders -300
- Total: Over/Under 38 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Cardinals vs. Commanders Prediction
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Cardinals vs. Commanders game using advanced data and computer power to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Let's dive into it – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Commanders have a 78% chance of winning against the Cardinals at FedExField.
The model also predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both the Cardinals and Commanders have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 38 points has a 53% chance of going over.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Cardinals vs. Commanders
Our free computer pick for the Cardinals vs. Commanders game on Sunday is to bet on the Commanders moneyline (-300).
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter investments.
Cardinals-Commanders Week 1 Player Props
A popular way to wager on Arizona vs. Washington without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Cardinals and Commanders are shown below.
According to our model, Arizona's James Conner has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Cardinals vs. Commanders.
Conner has a 10.8% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Cardinals RB has a 40.9% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Arizona Cardinals
- James Conner: 10.8% probability
- Marquise Brown: 6.2% probability
- Rondale Moore: 4.9% probability
- Michael Wilson: 4.4% probability
- Trey McBride: 4.1% probability
Washington Commanders
- Antonio Gibson: 10.4% probability
- Brian Robinson: 10.0% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 7.7% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 6.0% probability
- Sam Howell: 5.8% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Arizona Cardinals
- James Conner: 40.9% probability
- Marquise Brown: 25.7% probability
- Rondale Moore: 20.1% probability
- Trey McBride: 17.8% probability
- Michael Wilson: 17.8% probability
Washington Commanders
- Antonio Gibson: 38.7% probability
- Brian Robinson: 36.9% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 30.7% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 24.8% probability
- Sam Howell: 22.9% probability
Cardinals vs. Commanders Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Arizona vs. Washington at FedExField has the Commanders winning 23-16.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Cardinals vs. Commanders
Sunday's NFL Week 1 matchup between the Cardinals and Commanders on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at FedExField.
If you enjoyed this Cardinals vs. Commanders preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In collaboration with <a href="https://www.dimers.com" target="_blank">Dimers.com</a>, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. Plus, don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks designed to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this article are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Sunday's Cardinals vs. Commanders matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
