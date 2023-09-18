Browns vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 2

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to duke it out in an NFL Week 2 matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Browns vs. Steelers betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Browns are favored to win against the Steelers on Monday. The over/under is set at 38.5 for total points scored.

