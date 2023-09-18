Browns vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 2
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to duke it out in an NFL Week 2 matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Browns vs. Steelers betting guide, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Browns are favored to win against the Steelers on Monday. The over/under is set at 38.5 for total points scored.
Browns vs. Steelers 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Browns -2.5 (-105), Steelers +2.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Browns -130, Steelers +120
- Total: Over/Under 38.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Browns vs. Steelers Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Browns vs. Steelers matchup using independent data and technology to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Browns have a 63% chance of beating the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
The model also predicts that the Browns (-2.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 38.5-point over/under has a 53% chance of going over.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Browns vs. Steelers
Our free computer pick for the Browns vs. Steelers game on Monday is to bet on the Browns moneyline (-130).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed investments.
Browns-Steelers Week 2 Player Props
A great way to wager on Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Browns and Steelers are featured below.
According to our model, Cleveland's Nick Chubb has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Browns vs. Steelers.
Chubb has a 13.7% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Browns RB has a 48.0% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Cleveland Browns
- Nick Chubb: 13.7% probability
- Amari Cooper: 8.2% probability
- Jerome Ford: 5.5% probability
- Elijah Moore: 5.5% probability
- David Njoku: 5.4% probability
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Najee Harris: 10.1% probability
- George Pickens: 7.2% probability
- Pat Freiermuth: 6.1% probability
- Allen Robinson: 6.0% probability
- Calvin Austin: 5.1% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Cleveland Browns
- Nick Chubb: 48.0% probability
- Amari Cooper: 29.8% probability
- Elijah Moore: 21.5% probability
- Jerome Ford: 21.1% probability
- David Njoku: 20.6% probability
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Najee Harris: 38.5% probability
- George Pickens: 29.0% probability
- Pat Freiermuth: 24.7% probability
- Allen Robinson: 24.3% probability
- Calvin Austin: 21.1% probability
Browns vs. Steelers Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium has the Browns winning 21-18.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Browns vs. Steelers
Monday's NFL Week 2 matchup between the Browns and Steelers on Monday is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
