Broncos vs. Chiefs TNF prediction: Our NFL preview Week 6 (10/12/2023)
The Denver Broncos will square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.
This prediction for Thursday's NFL matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs is from Dimers.com, a reliable source for sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Explore the interactive widget below to discover the latest spread, total, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Broncos-Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Broncos vs. Chiefs betting preview
Game details
- Teams: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Odds
- Spread: Broncos +11 (-112), Chiefs -11 (-108)
- Moneyline: Broncos +460, Chiefs -550
- Total: Over/Under 47.5 (-105/-110)
The odds and lines featured in this article are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert prediction: Broncos vs. Chiefs
Utilizing advanced data analysis and machine learning, Dimers has executed 10,000 simulations of Thursday's Broncos vs. Chiefs matchup.
According to Dimers' independent predictive analytics model, the Chiefs are more likely to defeat the Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This prediction is based on the model giving the Chiefs an 83% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that the Broncos (+11) have a 54% chance of covering the spread, while the 47.5-point over/under has a 57% chance of staying under.
These predictions and probabilities are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Broncos vs. Chiefs best bet
Our top pick for the Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 NFL game is to bet on Under 47.5 points (-110).
Our betting advice is based on comprehensive simulations and valuable wagering intelligence, designed to bring you the best possible plays.
Score prediction for Broncos vs. Chiefs
Dimers' predicted final score for the Denver vs. Kansas City game on Thursday has the Chiefs winning 27-17.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Broncos vs. Chiefs player props
NFL player props are an exciting way to wager on Thursday's game without necessarily betting on its outcome.
This article features the most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Broncos and Chiefs.
Denver's Javonte Williams is most likely to score the first TD in Broncos vs. Chiefs, according to DimersBOT.
DimersBOT gives Williams a 9.6% chance of scoring the first TD at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Broncos RB has a 42.3% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer prediction
Denver Broncos
- Javonte Williams: 9.6% probability
- Jerry Jeudy: 7.3% probability
- Courtland Sutton: 5.8% probability
- Samaje Perine: 4.3% probability
- Russell Wilson: 3.5% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Isiah Pacheco: 9.4% probability
- Travis Kelce: 9.3% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 6.4% probability
- Rashee Rice: 6.0% probability
- Jerick McKinnon: 4.9% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer prediction
Denver Broncos
- Javonte Williams: 42.3% probability
- Jerry Jeudy: 35.4% probability
- Courtland Sutton: 28.3% probability
- Samaje Perine: 22.2% probability
- Russell Wilson: 18.1% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 41.7% probability
- Isiah Pacheco: 41.0% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 30.5% probability
- Rashee Rice: 27.3% probability
- Jerick McKinnon: 23.9% probability
NFL today: Broncos vs. Chiefs
Get ready for Thursday's matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs in Week 6 of the National Football League season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET. To add an extra level of excitement, you might want to consider exploring the best parlay bets today.
We emphasize that all of the NFL predictions on this page are derived from 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Broncos vs. Chiefs game, and they are accurate at the time of publication. They are intended to help you make more informed choices when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
Please note that when engaging in online betting, it is important to exercise responsible gambling practices and seek reputable sources for the latest and most accurate information.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
