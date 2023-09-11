Bills vs. Jets Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets duke it out in an NFL Week 1 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Bills vs. Jets betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Bills are the favored team against the Jets on Monday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 44.5.
Feeling lucky? New users at Bet365 can bet $1 on any game today and get $200 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.
Bills vs. Jets 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Bills -2.5 (-110), Jets +2.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Bills -135, Jets +120
- Total: Over/Under 44.5 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Bills vs. Jets Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Bills vs. Jets game using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Let's get to the point – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Bills have a 65% chance of beating the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Bills (-2.5) have a 61% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 44.5 points has a 52% chance of going over.
Calling all new players! Make your bets count with DraftKings Sportsbook's latest offer. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock today's Bet $5, Win $150 promo and unlock a world of winning potential.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Bills vs. Jets
Our free computer pick for the Bills vs. Jets game on Monday is to bet on the Bills -2.5 (-110).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the content in this article is based on world-class simulations and hundreds of data points to deliver you the best possible plays.
Bills-Jets Week 1 Player Props
An enjoyable option to wager on Buffalo vs. NY Jets without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Jets can be seen below.
According to our model, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bills vs. Jets.
Diggs has an 8.1% chance of scoring the opening TD on Monday. The Bills WR has a 36.7% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 8.1% probability
- James Cook: 7.7% probability
- Josh Allen: 7.3% probability
- Gabe Davis: 6.4% probability
- Damien Harris: 4.8% probability
New York Jets
- Garrett Wilson: 7.6% probability
- Dalvin Cook: 7.1% probability
- Breece Hall: 6.4% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 4.8% probability
- Allen Lazard: 4.6% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 36.7% probability
- James Cook: 34.0% probability
- Josh Allen: 31.8% probability
- Gabe Davis: 29.3% probability
- Damien Harris: 22.2% probability
New York Jets
- Garrett Wilson: 33.5% probability
- Dalvin Cook: 32.8% probability
- Breece Hall: 29.3% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 23.0% probability
- Allen Lazard: 21.4% probability
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's NFL Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets offer for Bills vs. Jets. New customers only.
Bills vs. Jets Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Buffalo vs. NY Jets at MetLife Stadium has the Bills winning 24-20.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Bills vs. Jets
Monday's NFL Week 1 matchup between the Bills and Jets on Monday is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.
If you enjoyed this Bills vs. Jets preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In collaboration with Dimers.com, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore the latest NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. And don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks designed to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Monday's Bills vs. Jets matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
If you are using our predictions for your personal gambling, it is crucial that you gamble responsibly and manage your bankroll effectively.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.