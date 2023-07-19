BetMGM Golf Deal: $1,000 First Bet Offer for The Open
Golf lovers gambling on The Open can use this BetMGM bonus code to receive a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With tee off just a few hours away, and a stacked field to level the odds, you're going to want to jump all over this BetMGM promo offer, which can technically be redeemed for any event available with BetMGM.
The $1,000 first bet offer is available now to new BetMGM players that intend to bet on literally any event this month.
Betting on The Open with BetMGM
Though this BetMGM bonus code is not, in fact, limited to use on The Open, or even the sport of golf, it's no surprise that's where most of the money is landing. Just take a look at the terrific golf odds below, as well as Dimers' projections for each golfer's likelihood of victory at The Open.
Scottie Scheffler:
- 13.7% winning probability
- +850 best futures odds
Rory McIlroy
- 8.7% winning probability
- +750 best futures odds
Jon Rahm
- 7.5% winning probability
- +1300 best futures odds
Patrick Cantlay
- 5.1% winning probability
- +2700 best futures odds
Ricky Fowler
- 2.9% winning probability
- +2500 best futures odds
Join Now Without A BetMGM Bonus Code:
There is simply no better legal sportsbook bonus to grab than this bonus code from BetMGM for any sporting event that is taking place this week. Users must first register a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and then follow these steps:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by inputting basic info.
- Make a deposit using any of the available methods.
- Place an initial wager up to $1,000.
Remember that this BetMGM bonus code can be used on any event that you can bet on.
BetMGM is one of the best sportsbooks in the sports betting industry. BetMGM is a fully legal and trustworthy app with a sound track record in delivering exceptional service. BetMGM, which has a robust mobile app available to download via the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices, has industry-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus funds, and parlay betting on sports such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer, and golf.
BetMGM Bonus Code: First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets
Online sports betting has gone large in America this year. Now, you can get started on your own terms with a huge First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets promo from BetMGM.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to automatically trigger the $1,000 first bet promo from BetMGM, one of our favorite legal online sports betting apps, BetMGM.
New users can get a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets for any game in July 2023 without entering a BetMGM bonus code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
Signing up to BetMGM with any of the links on this page will immediately trigger the offer for you – no bonus code required. BetMGM is live and legal in the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
Why We Like This Promo for Sports Betting
When you consider the First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets available today, it becomes even more obvious how good this BetMGM promo really is, even more so when you compare it to other sports betting apps out there.
And remember, too, that this bonus code is valid for any sport.
The idea of this offer is simple. With this style of promotion, your sportsbook, such as BetMGM, will refund you up to a fixed amount, $1,000 paid in bonus bets this case, if you lose the first real-money qualifying wager you place.
All you have to do is join BetMGM, make your first deposit, and place your first bet up to $1,000. If your qualifying wager is a loser, BetMGM will refund you paid in bonus bets.
BetMGM's latest promo is one of the top offers in the online sports betting space, allowing new players to claim a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets.
BetMGM's bonus code is a phenomenal choice for golf enthusiasts looking to elevate their betting experience. This platform offers a seamless and rewarding journey into the world of golf betting, ensuring maximum excitement and potential rewards. By utilizing BetMGM's bonus code, you gain access to exclusive promotions, enhanced odds, and a wide range of betting markets for major golf tournaments.
Whether you're a fan of legendary golfers like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, or Dustin Johnson, or you closely follow rising stars such as Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, or Cameron Smith, BetMGM's bonus code provides an immersive platform to wager on their performances. Predict tournament winners, place bets on individual player achievements, or engage in thrilling head-to-head matchups with enhanced odds.
With BetMGM's bonus code, you have the opportunity to enhance your golf betting journey with enticing offers and promotions. Don't miss out on this exceptional chance to combine your love for golf with the excitement of wagering. Sign up with BetMGM today, apply the bonus code, and unlock a world of thrilling golf betting possibilities.
Redeem this unbelievable BetMGM bonus code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the senior sports betting editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group, Formula 1 previewer at Dimers.com, tennis commentator at Statsinsider.com.au, and regular sports betting contributor to Radar Online. Having graduated cum laude with an English degree from the University of San Francisco, Mac relocated to New York in 2018 and has been covering sports betting ever since. Follow him on twitter @mac_douglass.