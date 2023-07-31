BetMGM Kentucky: Is BetMGM Coming to KY This September?

Note: The content on this page was updated on July 31, 2023.

Attention, Kentucky sports enthusiasts! We've got news on the much-anticipated BetMGM Sportsbook's potential debut in the Bluegrass State. While the operator has yet to spill the beans officially, insiders are buzzing with excitement as rumors swirl about BetMGM's arrival after the grand launch of Kentucky mobile sports betting apps on September 28.

Our sources reveal that BetMGM's stellar reputation in nearly every US state with legal online sports betting makes its foray into Kentucky a tantalizing possibility. The stage is set, and sports bettors in Kentucky are holding their breath for this major player to make its move.

Stay tuned to this page, your go-to source for the inside scoop! We'll be keeping a close eye on the latest updates on BetMGM's plans for Kentucky. And of course, we'll be the first to dish out the delectable details on any mouthwatering Kentucky sports betting promos that BetMGM might have up its sleeve for you.

Don't miss a beat! Keep coming back to this page for all the news and developments on BetMGM's potential venture into the Kentucky sports betting scene. The excitement is building, and we're here to keep you in the know!