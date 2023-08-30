BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code RADARCOM Activates $100 Pre-Launch Promo
Sports fans in Kentucky looking for action with no real downside can use BetMGM bonus code RADARCOM to redeem a $100 pre-launch bonus when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. This BetMGM pre-launch promo will credit $100 in bonus bets to your account on September 28th, Kentucky's mobile sports betting launch day, and the precursor to NFL Week 4 and college football Week 5.
The $100 bonus is available right now to new BetMGM users in Kentucky who intend to bet on literally any event when BetMGM goes live in KY, with no deposit minimum or qualifying wager requirement.
What to Bet on in Kentucky with BetMGM
It's important to note that the $100 in bonus bets activated by this BetMGM bonus code can be used on any sport. While the MLB will be in full swing come September 28th, the top two draws for most sports bettors will be NFL Week 4 and NCAAF Week 5.
Top Kentucky sports betting option after 9/28 launch:
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
- Sport: NFL
- Week: 4 (Thursday Night Football)
- Date: 9/28 (Kentucky mobile sports betting launch date)
- Best bets: Click here
Get this $100 sign-up bonus via our BetMGM KY bonus code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Sign Up Now Using Our BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code:
There is no easier online sportsbook bonus to grab than this bonus code from BetMGM Sportsbook for new customers in Kentucky. Registering and redeeming this offer only takes a few steps. In fact, new users can get started by following this step-by-step guide below:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Input the required information, including bonus code RADARCOM, when prompted.
- Get $100 in bonus bets added to your account when BetMGM goes live in Kentucky.
BetMGM Sportsbook is a popular choice in the online gambling business. BetMGM is a safe and reputable site that is ideal for anyone learning the ropes. BetMGM features market-leading odds boosts, ongoing bonus offers, and parlay betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, MLB, soccer, and F1.
BetMGM Bonus Code: Sign-Up Offer in KY
Online sports betting has gone big in America. Now, you can get started on their own terms with a tasty $100 sign-up deal in Kentucky from BetMGM Sportsbook.
Simply click on any one of the links on this page to instantly trigger promotion from one of the biggest legal online sportsbooks in BetMGM.
BetMGM's promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting space, allowing new players to claim a $100 pre-launch deal in Kentucky.
Joining BetMGM Sportsbook using any of the links on this page will automatically activate the offer once clicked; no bonus code is required.
Excellent BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code for Sports Betting
When you consider the $100 bonus available today, paid out in bonus bets as soon as BetMGM Sportsbook goes live in Kentucky, it becomes even more obvious how good this BetMGM promo really is, especially when compared to other sports betting sites out there.
New users in KY can claim a $100 sign-up deal for BetMGM Kentucky with BetMGM bonus code RADARCOM. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
To take advantage of BetMGM's special promotion in Kentucky, just pre-register with them and get a generous $100 in Bonus Bets without any deposit! Whether you're backing Kentucky's famed basketball teams or other local champions, this promotion gives you an added incentive for those edge-of-the-seat matches.
Please be aware, those who use this promotion won't qualify for the FBO $1500 or other introductory offers. Yet, with such a rewarding bonus just for signing up, BetMGM's promotion stands out as one of the top deals in Kentucky. Note: You must be 21 years or older to participate, and conditions apply. Grab this chance, Kentucky supporters! Always wager wisely; if you encounter challenges, dial 1-800-GAMBLER for help.
Redeem this BetMGM bonus code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.