BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code RADARCOM: $100 Sign-Up Reward for This Week in KY

Football fans can bet on both professional and college sports legally in Kentucky. Meaning there will be a large range of options for Kentucky sports bettors after the 9/28 launch of Kentucky mobile sports betting apps.

The first exciting betting draw will probably occur on opening day, when the Green Bay Packers clash with the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football, Week 4. Later that week, University of Kentucky will take on Florida in a thrilling college football game, with Louisville vs. NC State also going down that day.

A few more of the most exciting NFL matchups on Kentucky's launch weekend include Raiders vs. Chargers, Chiefs vs. Jets and Patriots vs. Cowboys.

