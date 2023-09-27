BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code RADARCOM: $100 Pre-Launch Opportunity for KY Bettors Today

In Kentucky, betting on both professional and college sports is legal. Meaning there will be plenty of options for Kentucky sports bettors following the September 28th launch of Kentucky mobile sports betting apps.

The first exciting betting draw will occur on the first day, when the Green Bay Packers face-off against the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football, Week 4. Two days afterwards, University of Kentucky will take on Florida in a thrilling college football game, with Louisville vs. NC State also going down that day.

A few more of the most exciting NFL matchups on Kentucky's launch weekend include Browns vs. Ravens, Chiefs vs. Jets and Seahawks vs. Giants for MNF.

Local Kentucky launch sports betting options for 9/28 - 10/1:

NCAAF: Western Kentucky University vs. Middle Tennessee (9/28)

NCAAF: North Carolina State vs Louisville (9/29)

NCAAF: University of Kentucky vs. Florida (9/30)

