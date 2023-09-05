BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code Kentucky: $100 Sign-Up Promo for Pre Launch
Sports fans in Kentucky looking for action with no real downside can use this BetMGM bonus code link to redeem a $100 pre-launch bonus when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Your $100 in bonus bets will activate on September 28th, the date of the Kentucky mobile sports betting launch, and the first day of Week 4 of the NFL.
The $100 bonus is available now to new BetMGM users in Kentucky looking to wager on literally any event when BetMGM goes live in KY, as the popularity of mobile sports betting booms across the United States.
What to Bet on in in Kentucky with BetMGM
There will be no shortage of betting options for those who activate this BetMGM Kentucky bonus code promotion before the September 28th launch, as your bonus bets can be redeemed for any sport. For many, the first big betting draw will be the Week 4 Thursday Night Football clash between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on Kentucky's mobile sports betting launch date. Later that weekend, University of Kentucky will take on Florida, and Louisville will square off with NC State for a pair of great NCAAF matchups.
Get your $100 pre-launch bonus via our BetMGM KY bonus code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Register Without a BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code:
There is simply no better sportsbook offer to grab than this bonus code from BetMGM for new users in Kentucky. Registering and claiming this offer only takes a few minutes. To help you out, new customers can get started by following our step-by-step guide:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required information.
- Get $100 in bonus bets added to your account when BetMGM goes live in Kentucky.
BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the true pioneers in the online betting world. BetMGM is a stable and trusted platform that is ideal for anyone learning the ropes. BetMGM, which has its own mobile app available to download, offers market-leading daily odds boosts, bonus offers, and live betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, MLB, UFC, and NASCAR.
BetMGM Bonus Code: Sign-Up Offer in KY
Sports betting has become extremely popular in America, and if you act quickly, prospective bettors in Kentucky can make the most of it with a massive $100 pre-registration offer in Kentucky from BetMGM Sportsbook.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to automatically trigger promo from one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks in BetMGM.
New customers can grab a $100 pre-launch offer for BetMGM Kentucky without a BetMGM bonus code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
There's no need to input a BetMGM promo code when you register, as the links on this page will automatically activate the bonus offer once clicked; no bonus code is necessary. Read BetMGM's full terms and conditions here.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.