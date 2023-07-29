BetMGM Bonus Code RADARCOM Unlocks First Bet Offer Up to $1K for UFC 291
MMA lovers looking for the best way to bet on UFC 29 can use BetMGM bonus code "RADARCOM" to take advantage of a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000, paid in bonus bets if your first bet loses, when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With Poirier vs Gaethje, as well as the rest of Saturday's stacked card, just a few hours away, you're going to want to jump on this BetMGM bonus code.
The $1,000 first bet offer is available now to new BetMGM customers who intend to bet on literally any event in July 2023 as interest in sports betting grows around the USA.
Betting on UFC 291 with this BetMGM Bonus Code
Get ready fight fans, because the Ultimate Fighting Championship is making its way back to Salt Lake City with a bang for UFC 291! The main event has everyone on the edge of their seats—a thrilling rematch between two lightweight giants, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Their first encounter in 2018 was nothing short of legendary, and now they're gearing up to face off once more, promising an explosive showdown inside the octagon.
Anticipation runs high as these two formidable fighters prepare to go head-to-head again. Dustin Poirier's well-rounded skills will collide with Justin Gaethje's strategic aggression, creating a display of top-tier mixed martial arts that's sure to keep us all on the edge of our seats. As the stakes soar in the lightweight division, both competitors are hungry for a shot at the title, adding even more intensity to this already intense rematch.
Grab your First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets via BetMGM bonus code RADARCOM by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
Register Now With BetMGM Bonus Code "RADARCOM"
There is simply no better legal sportsbook offer to grab than this bonus code from BetMGM for any game that is on today. Signing up and claiming this offer only takes a few steps. In fact, new customers can get started by following our step-by-step guide:
- Click on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by entering basic info.
- Deposit using any of the available banking methods.
- Enter bonus code "RADARCOM" when prompted.
- Place an initial wager up to $1,000.
Keep in mind that this BetMGM bonus code can be applied to any game that you can bet on.
Legal access to online sports wagering has spread across the U.S., as the industry continues to flourish. The key is to choose a legit betting operator that is known for first-class security, trouble-free withdrawal methods, and a pleasant wagering experience with a wide range of betting markets, like BetMGM.
BetMGM Bonus Code: First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets
Sports betting has exploded in popularity in America this year, and if you move fast, prospective bettors can make the most of it with a generous First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets promo from BetMGM.
Simply click or tap on any one of the links on this page to immediately unlock the $1,000 first bet bonus offer from BetMGM, one of the best legal online sportsbooks, BetMGM.
BetMGM's latest promo is one of the very best offers in the sports betting space, allowing new players to claim a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets.
Signing up to BetMGM via any of the links found on this page will automatically activate the bonus offer once clicked – no bonus code necessary. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.
Why UFC291 is the Perfect Opportunity to Use this BetMGM Bonus Code
Since his initial encounter with Gaethje, Dustin Poirier's journey has been nothing short of transformative. The victory sparked a remarkable evolution, propelling him to become one of the most formidable contenders in the lightweight division. His decision to move up from featherweight turned out to be a pivotal moment, unlocking a new level of skill and ferocity within him. Poirier's fighting style is marked by what some call "intelligent violence," a combination of calculated aggression and precise techniques, all complemented by a championship-level mindset. This winning formula has led him to an impressive streak of victories, including a stunning triumph over Conor McGregor, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon.
On the flip side, Justin Gaethje has also undergone a significant transformation as a fighter. Renowned for his relentless aggression and seemingly indestructible chin, Gaethje has learned to temper his approach with a newfound sense of patience. While his striking remains as lethal as ever, he now strategically allows opponents to close the distance, setting traps and capitalizing on their errors. This tactical shift has proven successful, evident in his spectacular wins over top contenders like Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler, showcasing his versatility and growth as a mixed martial artist.
On the flip side, Justin Gaethje has also undergone a significant transformation as a fighter. Renowned for his relentless aggression and seemingly indestructible chin, Gaethje has learned to temper his approach with a newfound sense of patience. While his striking remains as lethal as ever, he now strategically allows opponents to close the distance, setting traps and capitalizing on their errors. This tactical shift has proven successful, evident in his spectacular wins over top contenders like Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler, showcasing his versatility and growth as a mixed martial artist.
