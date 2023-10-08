BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $10 On Any Touchdown Scorer, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 5
Sports lovers who bet on any NFL Week 5 game today can use this BetMGM bonus code to qualify for a Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With this offer working on touchdown props, we have listed the players most likely to score this week, as well as providing an explanation on how to sign up to BetMGM.
The $200 in site credit is available right now to new BetMGM customers who intend to wager on any NFL game today as interest in sports betting increases across the USA.
Claim this $200 in bonus bets via our BetMGM bonus code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.
How to Sign Up Without a BetMGM Bonus Code
There is simply no easier legal sportsbook bonus to claim than this bonus code from BetMGM Sportsbook for any NFL Week 5 matchup today. Bettors need to create a new account, which takes no time at all to complete, and continue through the following steps:
- Click or tap on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required details.
- Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $10 wager on any NFL market in Week 5 and get $200 in bonus bets with BetMGM.
Keep in mind, this BetMGM bonus code is valid for any NFL Week 5 matchup.
BetMGM Sportsbook is a popular choice in the sports gambling business. BetMGM is a safe and reputable operator that is highly recommended for anyone learning the ropes. BetMGM, which has one of the fastest mobile apps in the business, offers industry-leading daily odds boosts, ongoing bonus offers, and parlay betting on sports including the NBA, NFL, NHL, soccer, and F1.
Bet on Touchdowns with BetMGM
This offer from BetMGM secures $200 in bonus bets regardless of the result of the bet. With that in mind, we recommend placing your initial bet on a fun market, and there's no more fun market in NFL than the TD markets. Here, we list the most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers according to Dimers.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Predictions - NFL Week 5, 2023
After simulating the Week 5 NFL slate 10,000 times, Dimers has discovered the most likely players to score a touchdown across all of this week’s action.
- Christian McCaffrey (49ers): 69.2% probability
- Davante Adams (Raiders): 59.4% probability
- Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 57.1% probability
- Jalen Hurts (Eagles): 55.5% probability
- Bijan Robinson (Falcons): 54.9% probability
- Tyreek Hill (Dolphins): 54.8% probability
- Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals): 52.8% probability
- Derrick Henry (Titans): 52.7% probability
- David Montgomery (Lions): 51.9% probability
- Cooper Kupp (Rams): 48.7% probability
First Touchdown Predictions - NFL Week 5, 2023
As well as providing you with the players who are most likely to score an anytime touchdown, Dimers also has the 10 players most likely to score the first touchdown in their respective games across all of the Week 5 NFL action.
- Christian McCaffrey (49ers): 19.9% probability
- Davante Adams (Raiders): 15.5% probability
- Bijan Robinson (Falcons): 15.3% probability
- Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals): 14.0% probability
- Derrick Henry (Titans): 13.9% probability
- Tyreek Hill (Dolphins): 13.6% probability
- David Montgomery (Lions): 13.4% probability
- Jalen Hurts (Eagles): 12.9% probability
- Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 12.7% probability
- Cooper Kupp (Rams): 10.7% probability
BetMGM Bonus Code: New $200 in Bonus Bets
Football betting has gone big in America. Now, you can make the most of it with a huge $200 in bonus bets when you bet $10 with BetMGM.
Simply click on any of the links on this page to instantly unlock this bonus offer from one of our favorite legal online sports betting companies in BetMGM.
BetMGM's promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new users to get $200 in bonus bets.
There's no requirement to enter a BetMGM promo code when you register, as the links seen on this page will automatically activate the offer; no bonus code is required. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and W
Why We Like This BetMGM Bonus Code for NFL Fans
When you consider the $200 in bonus bets available, it becomes even more obvious how great this BetMGM promo really is, even more so when compared to other betting sites out there.
It's also important to note that this bonus code is valid for any NFL Week 3 game that you can bet on.
New players can grab a Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for betting on any NFL game without entering a BetMGM bonus code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
All new BetMGM players in CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV may participate in this promotion.
Please be aware that each of these promotions has its own terms and conditions, so ensure that you read the details carefully. Redeem this unbelievable BetMGM bonus code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.