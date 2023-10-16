BetMGM Bonus Code: $10 Bet on Los Angeles or Dallas secures $200 in Bonus Bets Tonight
BetMGM Bonus Code: Monday Night Football Excitement
This upcoming Monday, the NFL stage is set for a clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, promising intense action. For those new to BetMGM, there's an opportunity to secure an outstanding $200 in bonus bets by merely placing a $10 bet on this crucial match, courtesy of a special BetMGM offer. You won't need a separate bonus code. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️, create your BetMGM account, deposit $10 or more, and put down a $10 wager on the Monday night duel. This will entitle you to $200 in bonus bets in your account, no matter the final score.
Keep in mind, a bonus bet has its own set of rules. It's not available for withdrawal unless it has been staked successfully. Yet, if you do end up successfully placing any (or all) of your $200 bonus bets, the winnings can be directly transferred to your bank, all starting from an initial $10 bet.
Cowboys vs. Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Predictions, and Top Picks
The Cowboys and Chargers will battle it out at SoFi Stadium. Stay tuned for the most recent odds, expert predictions, and top selections for the game, sourced from Dimers.com's sophisticated predictive analytics.
Spread odds:
- Chargers +1.5 (-110)
- Cowboys -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Chargers: +110 (Stake $100 to win an additional $110, leading to a potential total return of $210 if the Chargers emerge victorious)
- Cowboys: -122 (Risk $122 to profit $100, with a potential total payout of $222 if the Cowboys clinch the win)
Total Over/Under:
- Over/Under 50.5 total points (-115/-105)
Dimers indicates a 60% chance that the Cowboys (-1.5) will cover the spread. For the Over/Under of 50.5 points, there's a 52% inclination it will go Under.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock your $200 in bonus bets by taking advantage of our BetMGM bonus offer.
