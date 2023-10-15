BetMGM Bonus Code: $10 Bet on Bengals or Seahawks Locks in $200 in Bonus Bets

This Week 6 Sunday, the Browns and Seahawks lock horns in an NFL showdown. New users can grab a fantastic $200 in bonus bets after placing a mere $10 bet on this anticipated face-off, or any other NFL Week 6 matchup, thanks to the top BetMGM bonus offer available. There’s no need for a specific bonus code. Just click ➡️ here ⬅️, set up your BetMGM account, make a deposit of $10 or more, and wager a modest $10 on any Sunday NFL match-up. Subsequently, $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, regardless of the game's outcome.

Remember, a bonus bet is a unique type of wager. You can’t cash it out unless it’s placed successfully. However, if you do manage to place any (or all) of your $200 worth of bonus bets successfully, you’re free to move those winnings straight to your bank, all with just a $10 initial bet.