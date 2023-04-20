BetFred Promo Code Secures Enormous Offer for World Putting League Pro-Am
Ready to cash in on the world's top mini-golfers this weekend with the World Putting League Myrtle Beach Pro-Am? Don't let this lower-profile sport fool you; the WPL brings together the world's finest putters to compete for lucrative cash prizes. And now, Colorado bettors can get in on the action with BetFred's ridiculously lucrative promo offer. With placement bets, outright winners, hole-in-one over/unders, and all sorts of other options available, there are plenty of ways to win big on this exciting event.
World Putting League: This Should Be a Bigger Deal
World Putting League: This Should Be a Bigger Deal
The WPL Pro-Am will take place on April 20, 2023, at Aloha Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach, SC. Thirty-six putters will compete for the top prize of $5,000, and the tournament will be broadcast live and available for betting both before the event and in real-time at BetFred sportsbook.
As the field is reduced after each round, the excitement will only grow. 24 putters will become 12, then 6 in the final round, before a champion is declared. Keep an eye on Dimers for the latest updates on odds and the BetFred sportsbook so you can get in on the action and enjoy the thrill of the World Putting League Pro-Am.
WPL Pro-Am: Who to Watch For
Get ready to witness some of the world's finest putters showcase their skills at the WPL Pro-Am! Here's an introduction to some of the top players you can expect to see in the field:
Olivia Prokopova is a rising star in the world of mini-golf, having won back-to-back MiniGolf Masters and was the pre-tournament favorite at the first WPL event. She's only 27 years old but has already made a significant impact on the sport.
Matthew McCaslin, a local hero from Myrtle Beach, has been inducted into the USPMGA Hall of Fame and finished second in the inaugural WPL tournament. He's sure to have the home crowd behind him as he competes for the top prize.
Joey Graybeal is a former Masters and US Open champion known for his unconventional "claw grip" putting style. He's had multiple top-five finishes in recent tournaments and is sure to put up a strong fight at the WPL Pro-Am.
Randy Reeves, the 2016 Masters champion, holds the record for the lowest score in Masters history and is a force to be reckoned with on the green. Though his average strokes-per-hole have increased since 2020, he's still one to watch out for.
Tim Tally is an experienced tournament veteran who led Team USA to a top-three finish in 2022. His experience and skill will make him a strong contender at the WPL Pro-Am.
Gary Hester was the surprise winner of the first WPL event, defying the odds of +500. With over 50 years of putting experience and a history of representing the US National Mini Golf Team at World Championships, he's a seasoned player with plenty of tricks up his sleeve.
Niko Manou is an innovative player who invented the "schlub" shoe club and has a unique style due to injuries that prevent him from using traditional putting techniques. He's sure to bring an exciting and fresh perspective to the competition.
Greg Newport is one of the few putters in the world to achieve a perfect 18, and a top-three favorite in this tournament. His impressive skills and experience make him a strong contender for the top prize.
John "Ace" Ventura, a fan favorite with 50 years of putting experience, has won five of the last seven Super Senior US Pro Mini Golf events. He's known for either sinking a hole-in-one or three-putting, making him a thrilling player to watch.
Tony Varnadore, a highly skilled player who has been putting since the 1970s, holds the world record of 22 strokes at Aloha MiniGolf. He's known for getting hot quickly when he's on his game, and is sure to put up a strong challenge for the top prize.
With players like these, the WPL Pro-Am is sure to be an unforgettable event!
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.