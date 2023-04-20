Betfred Promo Code Comes Through With Massive World Putting League Pro-Am Offer
Are you ready to witness the world's most skilled mini-golfers compete for a chance to win big at the World Putting League (WPL) Myrtle Beach Pro-Am this weekend? Don't underestimate this lower-profile sport. The WPL brings together top putters from all over the world to compete for lucrative cash prizes. And now, Colorado bettors can take advantage of Betfred's incredibly generous promo offer. With a wide range of betting options, including placement bets, outright winners, and hole-in-one over/unders, you have plenty of chances to win big on this exciting event.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to receive $111 in Fred Bets and a $5 bonus bet on the WPL Myrtle Beach Pro-Am by placing your first $50 wager. Click here to take advantage of this fantastic offer now!
World Putting League Myrtle Beach Pro-Am Starts on Thursday; Don't Miss Out!
The WPL Pro-Am will be held on April 20, 2023, at the Aloha Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach, SC, and will feature 36 skilled putters competing for the top prize of $5,000. The tournament will be broadcast live and available for betting both before the event and in real-time at BetFred sportsbook. As the competition progresses, the excitement will only intensify, as the field is reduced after each round. The top 24 putters will become 12, then six in the final round, before a champion is crowned.
Keep an eye on Dimers for the latest updates on odds and the Betfred sportsbook, so you can be in on the action and experience the thrill of the World Putting League Pro-Am. This event deserves more recognition than it currently receives, and BetFred is the perfect platform to showcase the world's top mini-golfers.
WPL Pro-Am: Meet the Contenders
Prepare to witness some of the world's finest mini-golfers display their skills at the WPL Pro-Am! Here's an introduction to some of the top players who will be participating in the event:
Olivia Prokopova is a young talent in the world of mini-golf, having won two consecutive MiniGolf Masters titles and was the favorite before the first WPL event. Despite her age of 27 years, she has already made a significant impact on the sport.
Matthew McCaslin, a local hero from Myrtle Beach, has been inducted into the USPMGA Hall of Fame and finished second in the first-ever WPL tournament. With the hometown crowd behind him, he is likely to make a strong challenge for the top prize.
Joey Graybeal is a former Masters and US Open champion, known for his unconventional "claw grip" putting style. He has achieved multiple top-five finishes in recent tournaments and is expected to put up a strong fight at the WPL Pro-Am.
Randy Reeves, the 2016 Masters champion, holds the record for the lowest score in Masters history and is a force to be reckoned with on the green. Although his average strokes-per-hole have increased since 2020, he is still one to watch out for.
Tim Tally is an experienced tournament veteran who led Team USA to a top-three finish in 2022. His experience and skill will make him a strong contender at the WPL Pro-Am.
Gary Hester was the surprise winner of the first WPL event, defying the odds of +500. With over 50 years of putting experience and a history of representing the US National Mini Golf Team at World Championships, he is a seasoned player with many tricks up his sleeve.
Niko Manou is an innovative player who invented the "schlub" shoe club and has a unique style due to injuries that prevent him from using traditional putting techniques. He is sure to bring an exciting and fresh perspective to the competition.
Greg Newport is one of the few putters in the world to achieve a perfect 18, and is among the top three favorites in this tournament. His impressive skills and experience make him a strong contender for the top prize.
John "Ace" Ventura, a fan favorite with 50 years of putting experience, has won five of the last seven Super Senior US Pro Mini Golf events. He is known for either sinking a hole-in-one or three-putting, making him a thrilling player to watch.
Tony Varnadore, a highly skilled player who has been putting since the 1970s, holds the world record of 22 strokes at Aloha MiniGolf. He is known for getting hot quickly when he's on his game and is sure to put up a strong challenge for the top prize.
Conclusion:
BetFred stands out as a top-tier sportsbook for people who want to bet on the World Putting League (WPL) in Colorado. The platform offers an extensive range of wagering options, such as outright winners, placement bets, hole-in-one over/unders, and more, giving bettors the flexibility to choose their preferred betting style and maximize their earnings.
One of the major perks of using BetFred for WPL betting is its generous promotions, making it an ideal platform for new users. BetFred offers $111 in Fred Bets and a $5 Bonus Bet on the WPL Pro-Am for new users who register and place their first $50 wager. The sportsbook also provides accurate and up-to-date odds and reliable event information through Dimers, a trusted source for sports betting news and insights.
In addition to its betting options and promotions, BetFred's user-friendly interface makes it easy for customers to place bets seamlessly. The platform provides users with all the necessary information, including current odds, account details, and betting options, in one place. Moreover, BetFred offers exceptional customer support, addressing customers' queries and concerns promptly.
In conclusion, BetFred is an exceptional sportsbook for anyone interested in betting on the WPL Pro-Am in Colorado. With its broad range of betting options, lucrative promotions, reliable information, user-friendly interface, and exceptional customer support, BetFred offers a seamless and exciting betting experience for all WPL enthusiasts.
