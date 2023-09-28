Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for KY Sports Fans
Sports lovers in Kentucky looking for action with no real downside on any sports action can use this Bet365 bonus code to earn a Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets deal by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Just sign up with the links on this page today, and you will receive $365 in bonus bets in your MGM Kentucky account, all for betting $1 on sports betting launch week!
The $365 in bonus bets is available now to new Bet365 customers in Kentucky that would like to bet on any game this week.
How to Register Using Our Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code
There is simply no easier online sportsbook bonus to grab than this bonus code from Bet365 for new customers in Kentucky. Bettors must first register a new account, which takes only a few minutes to do, and follow these steps:
- Click on any link on this page to activate the offer, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Create an account by inputting basic info.
- Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.
- Place a $1 wager on any sports today and get $365 in bonus bets with Bet365 Kentucky.
Don’t forget that this Bet365 Kentucky promo code can be applied to any NFL Week 4 or college football Week 5 matchup, as well as all other legal sports for online betting in Kentucky. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on football in 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time. If you’ve never bet on football before, or just want to see how Bet365 matches up against the competition, there is no better time than now to sign up.
Sports Betting Guide for Bet365 Kentucky
The Kentucky online sports betting launch is taking place from September 28th to October 2nd, which overlaps with NFL Week 4, college football Week 5, the thrilling conclusion of the MLB regular season, and much more. Bet365 provides a vast array of sports betting markets in Kentucky, and both college and professional sports are legal for betting in KY.
Kentucky sports schedule for online betting launch:
- NCAAF: Western Kentucky University vs. Middle Tennessee (Thursday, 9/28, 7:30 pm)
- NFL: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Thursday, 9/28, 8:20 pm)
- NCAAF: North Carolina State vs Louisville (Friday, 9/29, 7:00 PM)
- NCAAF: University of Kentucky vs. Florida (Saturday, 9/30, 1:00 PM)
Why this an exceptional Bet365 promo code for Kentucky online sports betting
With the exciting launch of online sports betting in Kentucky, the Bluegrass State's sports enthusiasts have a new reason to cheer. Among the array of platforms vying for attention, Bet365 stands tall as an exceptional choice. One of the compelling reasons to gravitate towards Bet365 is the Kentucky bonus code they've unveiled. As an industry-leading offer, it's an attractive proposition for both seasoned punters and newcomers alike.
Kentucky has a storied legacy in sports, with a rich tapestry of professional and college teams that have made their mark on the national stage. Teams like the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals have a dedicated fan base that's second to none. As these squads push their limits on the court, fans can now elevate their game-watching experience with Bet365's seamless betting platform.
What's more, Bet365’s interface is user-friendly and designed keeping in mind the interests of the Kentucky sports aficionado. Whether you're rallying behind the Wildcats’ basketball prowess or are a fervent supporter of the Cardinals’ football dynamism, Bet365 offers an unparalleled experience. Kentucky's sports culture is rich and vibrant, and with the introduction of Bet365, it just got a whole lot more thrilling. Join the excitement and make your bets count with Bet365 in Kentucky.
