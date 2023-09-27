bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for KY Launch Week
Sports fans in Kentucky gambling on any sporting event on can use this bet365 bonus code to get a Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. Simply register via one of the links on this page right now, and you will be given your bonus on September 28th, Kentucky’s mobile sports betting launch day.
How to Sign Up With Our bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code
There is simply no easier sportsbook bonus to claim than this bonus code from bet365 Sportsbook for new customers in Kentucky. Signing up and redeeming this offer only takes a few steps. In fact, new customers can get started by following this step-by-step guide below:
- Click on any of the links on this page to automatically trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Enter the required details.
- Choose a deposit method.
- Place a $1 wager on any event and get $365 in bonus bets with bet365 Kentucky.
Remember that this bet365 bonus code can be used on any game that you can bet on.
The legalization of sports wagering has spread across the USA as the market for legal betting surges. The key is selecting a betting site that offers first-class security, worry-free payout methods, and a fun wagering service with a vast number of betting options, such as bet365 Sportsbook.
Sports Betting Guide for Kentucky This Week with bet365
Betting on both professional and college sports is legal in Kentucky. Meaning there will be a variety of options for Kentucky sports bettors following the September 28th launch of Kentucky mobile sports betting apps.
The first exciting betting draw will occur on that very first day, when the Green Bay Packers face-off against the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football, Week 4. Later that week, University of Kentucky will play Florida in a huge NCAAF game, with Louisville vs. NC State also going down that day.
A few more of the most exciting NFL matchups on Kentucky's launch weekend include Raiders vs. Chargers, Chiefs vs. Jets and Seahawks vs. Giants for MNF.
Local Kentucky launch sports betting options for 9/28 - 10/1:
- NCAAF: Western Kentucky University vs. Middle Tennessee (9/28)
- NCAAF: North Carolina State vs Louisville (9/29)
- NCAAF: University of Kentucky vs. Florida (9/30)
This bet365 Bonus Code Is An Amazing Offer for Kentucky Pre-launch
Of all the offers available to those in Kentucky this week, there is no denying that the one from bet365 offers the best bang for your buck, with a $365 bonus coming your way for a $1 outlay!
And best of all, you can use this offer alongside others from DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM to truly maximize opening weekend.
There is no requirement to input a bet365 bonus code when you sign up, as the links on this page will immediately trigger the offer once clicked; no promo code is required. Bet365's promo is one of the top offers in the sports betting industry, allowing new players to claim a $365 pre-launch offer in Kentucky. Simply click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this Bet365 Kentucky bonus code, activated for pre-launch.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+. T&Cs Apply.
