Bet365 Bonus Code Iowa: $5 bet on Iowa or Wisconsin Activates $150 in Bonus Bets for College Football
This weekend, in a Saturday afternoon showdown, the Hawkeyes and Badgers will go head-to-head. Seize this chance to get $150 in bonus bets by using the top bet365 bonus code for new users in IA. With a simple $5 bet on this college football match, the deal is yours. The cherry on top? There's no need for a unique bet365 bonus code.
What is a bonus bet?
A bonus bet operates in a particular way; you can only cash it out after a successful bet placement. This implies that if you triumph in any wagers made with the $150 bonus, it converts into real money that you can employ for further bets or even withdraw.
Iowa at Wisconsin Week 7 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
The Iowa Hawkeyes are preparing to face the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in college football action today. Here are the latest odds, predictions, and leading bets for this game, all thanks to Dimers’ cutting-edge predictive analytics.
Spread odds:
- Wisconsin -10 (-105)
- Iowa +10 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Wisconsin: -360 (Wager $360 to secure $100, translating to a potential total payout of $460 if the Badgers emerge victorious)
- Iowa: +295 (Bet $100 to enjoy a return of $295, leading to a possible total gain of $395 if the Hawkeyes win)
Total Over/Under:
- 34.5 (-105/-110)
Dimers indicates a 53% likelihood that Iowa (+10) will cover the spread. Moreover, there's a 50% probability that the Over/Under of 34.5 points will be right on the mark.
About the Authors
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers, and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.
Ryan Leaver is a highly experienced sports betting digital content producer for Cipher Sports Technology Group. He boasts an impressive writing portfolio, contributing to prominent platforms like Dimers, Fox Sports, Stats Insider, and Triple M.