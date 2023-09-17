Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 2 + Up to $415 for Kentucky Launch
NFL lovers in New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, and Iowa, looking for action with no real downside on any NFL game this week can use this Bet365 bonus code to earn a Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
In Kentucky, Bet365's bonus code for pre-registration is even better, delivering the same Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets offer, plus $10 per touchdown scored between the Lions and Packers on 9/28, Kentucky's mobile sports betting launch date.If you live in Kentucky, click ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate Bet365's Kentucky bonus code.
The $365 in bonus bets is available now to new Bet365 users who wish to wager on any NFL game today as interest in online sports betting increases across Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, and New Jersey.
NFL Betting Now with Bet365
While there is no promo code stipulation that mandates your $1 qualifying wager or $365 in bonus bets be placed on the NFL, it's no shock that's where most bets are heading, given the unreal slate of NFL Week 2 action in store. Check out Dimers.com' NFL best bets today for even more insights, and review Sunday's NFL Week 2 schedule below.
- Bears vs. Buccaneers (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Packers vs. Falcons (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Colts vs. Texans (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Seahawks vs. Lions (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Chargers vs. Titans (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Ravens vs. Bengals (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Raiders vs. Bills (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- Chiefs vs. Jaguars (1:00PM ET, Sunday)
- 49ers vs. Rams (4:05PM ET, Sunday)
- Giants vs. Cardinals (4:05PM ET, Sunday)
- Jets vs. Cowboys (4:25PM ET, Sunday)
- Commanders vs. Broncos (4:25PM ET, Sunday)
- Dolphins vs. Patriots (8:20PM ET, Sunday)
Grab this $365 in bonus bets via our Bet365 bonus code by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️ and registering from within New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Iowa, or Virginia.
How to Activate this Bet365 Bonus Code in NJ, OH, IA, CO, and VA:
If you live in NJ, OH, IA, CO, or VA, there is simply no easier online sportsbook bonus to grab than this bonus code from Bet365 for any NFL Week 1 game in 2023. Users need to register a new account, which takes only a few minutes to do, and follow these steps:
- Click on any link on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Set up an account by inputting basic information.
- Deposit using any of the available methods.
- Place a $1 wager on any matchup and get $365 in bonus bets with Bet365.
Keep in mind, this Bet365 bonus code is valid for any NFL Week 2 matchup, as well as all other sports. There are a plethora of ways you can bet on football in September 2023, such as the moneyline, point spread, total, player and team props, and parlays. You can also bet live as the action unfolds in real time.
The legalization of sports betting has spread across the U.S. as the market for legal betting surges. The key is choosing a legit betting site that is known for excellent security, worry-free withdrawal options, and an enjoyable gambling experience with unique betting markets, such as Bet365 Sportsbook.
How to Activate this Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code for Launch in KY
If you live in Kentucky, it's your lucky day. The Kentucky mobile sports betting launch will take place on 9/28, at which point your Bet365 Kentucky sports betting account will be active for whatever sports betting options you'd like. Better, if you pre-register with the link below, you'll automatically receive $365 in bonus bets after betting just $1, as well as up to $50 in additional bonus bets, with an extra $10 credited to your account for each touchdown scored between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers during Thursday Night Football Week 4, which take place on the 9/28 launch date.
To help you out, new users can get started by following our step-by-step guide:
- Click or tap on any link on this page to trigger the promo, including ➡️ here ⬅️.
- Create a bet365 account by inputting basic info.
- Select a deposit method.
- Place a $1 wager on any event after 9/28 and get $365 in bonus bets with bet365 Kentucky.
- Receive an additional $10 bonus for every TD between the Packers and Lions, up to $50
Bet365 Bonus Code: New $365 in Bonus Bets
Football betting has taken off in America. Now, you can get started on their own terms with a generous $365 in bonus bets when you bet $1 with Bet365.
Simply click or tap on any of the links on this page to immediately unlock this bonus offer from one of our favorite legal online sportsbooks in Bet365.
Bet365 has an incredible Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets offer for players who open a new account to use on any NFL game. Redeem this unbelievable Bet365 bonus code when you click ➡️ here ⬅️.
Signing up to Bet365 Sportsbook with any of the links seen on this page will automatically activate the offer once clicked; no bonus code is necessary.
Why This is an Exceptional Bet365 Bonus Code for NFL Fans
It's worth considering how good this sportsbook bonus truly is for bettors. You get access to $365 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365, one of the nation's most trusted sportsbooks.
And remember, too, that this bonus code can be applied to any NFL Week 2 game that you can bet on, as well as all other sports.
New players can claim a Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets offer for betting on any NFL game without entering a Bet365 bonus code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.
Bet365 has firmly established its reputation as the go-to sportsbook for NFL betting enthusiasts, especially in states like Iowa, Colorado, Virginia, Ohio, and New Jersey. Here, die-hard fans of the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, to name a few, have been won over by bet365's exceptional services. Every exhilarating Broncos rush or a game-changing move by the Browns is enhanced by bet365's impeccable odds and wide array of betting avenues.
Its intuitive platform, enriched with up-to-the-minute stats and valuable insights, truly resonates with NFL devotees. As the loyalty of fans in Virginia, New Jersey, and other mentioned states remains unwavering to their cherished teams, bet365 promises a dynamic and enthralling betting experience. Be it rooting for the Giants or tracking performances of other NFL powerhouses, bet365 is the unrivaled choice for NFL betting in these vibrant states.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21+. T&Cs Apply.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides Formula 1 analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.