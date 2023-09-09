Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1 Games
The $365 in bonus bets is available right now to new Bet365 customers looking to bet on any NFL game today as interest in sports betting grows around the United States.
Best NFL Games For This Bet365 Bonus
With this offer securing $365 in bonus bets, we recommend placing your first bet on one of the early slate games to lock in your bonus as soon as possible.
Here are the games that get started at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday of Week 1:
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: ATL-3.5, O/U 42.5
- TV: FOX
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: CIN-1, O/U 47.5
- TV: CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: JAC-3.5, O/U 43.5
- TV: FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: MIN-6.5, O/U 45.5
- TV: CBS
Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: NO-3, O/U 41.5
- TV: CBS
San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: SF-3, O/U 40.5
- TV: FOX
Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: WAS-6, O/U 38.5
- TV: FOX
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Odds: BAL-9.5, O/U 44.5
- TV: CBS
Register Without a Bet365 Bonus Code
- Create an account by entering basic info.
- Make a deposit via any of the available methods.
Bet365 Bonus Code: New $365 in Bonus Bets
Why We Like This Bet365 Bonus Code for NFL Fans
It's worth noting, too, that this bonus code can be used on any NFL Week 1 game that you can bet on.
