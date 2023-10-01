Bet $1 on the NFL for $365 Guaranteed in Bonus Bets with bet365 in Kentucky and Ohio

Are you in Kentucky and love the NFL? Good news! Activate this bet365 Kentucky bonus code by clicking [here], deposit a minimum of $10, and get $365 in bonus bets credited to your account after you make your first $1 wager. Bonus bets can be used to bet on whatever NFL matchup you'd like, as well as all other sports. However, they cannot be withdrawn as cash until after you have successfully wagering your bonus bet and received the payout.

Remember, while this bet365 bonus is being offer for the Kentucky sports betting launch, it can also be claimed in Ohio by clicking here.