Best US Sportsbooks and Promo Codes for Sports Betting

The popularity of online sports wagering has skyrocketed since the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban in 2018. Now, more than half the states in the US have legalized mobile sports betting in some form, and lawmakers in the straggling, not-yet-legal states are under increasing pressure from their gambling-deprived constituents to join the party. Whether you’re lucky enough to reside in a state like New York, Ohio, or Illinois, where mobile sports betting is fully legal, or you live somewhere like California, Texas, or Florida, where the legislation to legalize online sports betting has not yet passed, there’s nothing but upside in having the clearest possible understanding of how the United States’ myriad sports betting websites and apps compare. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about online sports betting in the US, including links to guide you straight to the most lucrative sign-up promos and bonus codes in the business. Remember, no state in the US with legal sports betting restricts the number of betting operators with which you can register—so long as you meet the in-state sports betting requirements—so every sign-up promo valid in your state is another opportunity to cash in.

Top US Sportsbooks: "Radar's Big Four"

Dozens of online sportsbooks operate across the US, meaning cracking Radar's "Big Four" is just as impressive as it sounds. Below, we break down why DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Bet365 are a cut above the rest, and deliver promo codes to link you straight to the insanely high value sign-up offers currently available from each.

DraftKings

Topping our Big Four is DraftKings! Read on for DK's top promo offers, and everything else you need to know about this elite sports betting operator.

Current DraftKings Sign-up Promo: Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets

New users who sign up with DraftKings can collect a wild Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets registration deal. Simply click HERE, or the button below, to activate our DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Overview and Sports Betting Platform Review

DraftKings Sportsbook has been turning heads since it launched in 2018, making the leap from daily fantasy sports and becoming one of the most popular online sportsbook operators in the country. It was one of the first to set up shop in New Jersey after the repeal of PASPA and is now active in 22 states, as well as Washington D.C. DraftKings' services are top-notch, from competitive odds to a dizzying array of betting options. When you open the DraftKings desktop site, you'll be greeted with a flood of information. Live betting options take center stage, but you can also easily switch to upcoming game odds or explore DK's exclusive 'Stats Hub.' This unique feature lets players do a deep dive into a game or prop bet before laying down their money. It's an indispensable tool for all sports bettors, so make sure to check it out! Your bet slip is conveniently located on the right side of the screen, just to the left of the list of available sports markets. But that's not all: users can also easily navigate to the DraftKings marketplace, the brand's casino site, or their world-class daily fantasy sports site with just a click. It's like having a whole suite of gambling options at your fingertips.

Bet365

Number two on our Big Four list is Bet365! Below you'll find Bet365's top promo offers, and everything else you need to know about this leading global sportsbook.

Current Bet365 Sign-up Bonus: Bet $1 Get $200 in Bonus Bets

New users who sign up with Bet365 can cash in on a massive Bet $1 Get $200 in Bonus Bets sign-up offer. Just click HERE, or the button below, to activate this Bet365 bonus code.

Bet365 Overview and Sports Betting Platform Review

Though Bet365 doesn't have quite the same level of reach as the other sportsbooks on this list, currently servicing just five states, the sterling quality of their product nonetheless jettisons Bet365 nearly to the top of this list. This seasoned veteran has been satisfying sports bettors digitally since it first went live overseas back in 2001. Like many US sportsbooks, Bet365 entered the American sports betting market in New Jersey back in 2019, and hasn't looked back since. It's like a fine wine, only getting better with age! As soon as you enter the bet365 Sportsbook desktop website, you'll feel like you've hit the jackpot. The homepage includes all of the essentials, but it's far from basic. You'll find all the top upcoming events front and center, along with the site's special 'Bet Boosts' on offer for that specific day, which provides a smorgasbord of the most tantalizing available bets. Bet365 isn't just a pretty face, though. The detailed menu of sports markets located on the left-hand side of the homepage is as impressive as it is utilitarian. And don't forget about the special features on the right-hand side, like My Bets and Promotions. It's like a choose-your-own-adventure, but instead of adventure, it's all about maximizing your sports betting profits.

FanDuel

Coming in third of our Big Four list is FanDuel! Read on for FanDuel's best registration promo code, and some critical insights on this massive name in US sports betting.

Current FanDuel Sign-Up Promo: Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets

New users who register with FanDuel can collect a gigantic Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets registration offer. Simply click HERE, or the widget below, to activate our FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Overview and Sports Betting Platform Review

Sharing the DFS crown DraftKings, it's no surprise that FanDuel quickly reached the pinnacle of the US sports betting. Their website is the ultimate destination for anyone looking for sports betting thrills, especially when it comes to wagering on the NBA and NFL, with FanDuel enjoying a plethora of partnerships with pro sports franchises from coast to coast. When you access the FanDuel betting portal, you'll be greeted by the biggest sporting events of the day, displayed in the middle of the homepage. But that's not all – sports bettors can navigate through a variety of other trending sports markets using menus at the top of the page and over to the left side of the screen. Just when you think it couldn't get any more user-friendly, the right side of FanDuel's website is conveniently reserved for your bet slip. It's incredibly intuitive, making it easy to add and remove selections. Plus, you can create a parlay or teaser using said selections with ease. It's all at your fingertips thanks to FanDuel's bet slip feature. So what are you waiting for? Let the games begin!

BetMGM

Rounding out our Big Four is none other than BetMGM! Below, you'll find a link to BetMGM's killer sign-up bonus code, as well as some pivotal info on BetMGM's best features and availability across the the US.

Current BetMGM Sign-Up Bonus Code: $1,000 First Bet Offer

New users who create a BetMGM account with our BetMGM bonus code can collect an offer good for up to $1,000(!) paid back in bonus bets if your wagers don't win. Click HERE, or the widget below, to activate our BetMGM bonus code.

BetMGM Overview and Sports Betting Platform Review

With BetMGM, you're signing up with one of the fastest growing, and well established sportsbook in the US, a unique combination to say the least! BetMGM Sportsbook is the epitome of growth mindset, having rolled out numerous changes over the years, all for the benefit of the user, and adding it up to cement BetMGM's status as a must-have on any discerning sports bettor's list of wagering platforms. Their latest desktop website is an absolute showstopper, with all the games listed right in the middle of the screen, sports markets on the left, and the bet slip conveniently tucked away on the right. What's more, BetMGM's extensive menu bar at the top of the screen is the perfect one-stop destination for all your betting needs, including a link to the home page, an A-Z Menu, My Bets, Promotions, and links to every popular sports market currently available at BetMGM. So what are you waiting for? Come and experience the endless upsides of BetMGM Sportsbook for yourself! Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.

