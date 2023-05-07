Best Sportsbooks in Kentucky: What to Expect from the Kentucky State Sports Betting Launch

Hold onto your hats, Kentucky sports fans; legal sports betting is coming to KY! Governor Andy Beshear put pen to paper and signed HB 551 into law on March 31, 2023, green-lighting the long awaited arrival of mobile sports betting in the Bluegrass State. And it gets better: the bill states that Kentucky's first online sportsbooks must be cleared for launch before the end of 2023, so you won't need to wait long to place your bets on the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, or any pro squad that you already love to cheer for. Our comprehensive Kentucky sports betting guide will teach you everything you need to know about laying wagers in KY, including how to capitalize on the lucrative sportsbook sign-up promos that will arrive in the weeks preceding the expected August sports betting launch.

While traditional sports betting has not yet launched in Kentucky, sports enthusiasts can still get in on the action with daily fantasy as they wait for the arrival of sports wagering in the fall. In fact, PrizePicks, the biggest independent daily fantasy operator in North America, is currently offering a whopper of a deal for new users who register in Kentucky with the link below.

Another killer DFS offer on the table for residents of the Blue Grass state comes from FanDuel, which isn't just one of the largest sportsbooks in the USA, and a near lock to bring their sports betting services to Kentucky, but one of the nation's oldest, and most popular, DFS operations.

Sports fandom in Kentucky is about to get a whole lot more exciting now that sports betting legislation has shaken things up in the Bluegrass State. The highly anticipated HB 551 officially takes effect on June 28, 2023, and mandates that the first Kentucky sportsbooks be up and running within six months. That means the clock is ticking for regulators, who have until December 28, 2023, to get online sports betting off the ground. Lawmakers have set their sights on launching the first KY online sports betting sites and mobile apps in time for the upcoming NFL season, which will begin in September 2023, a commitment that's sent excitement levels through the roof.

The anticipation is palpable as Kentucky eagerly awaits the launch of its online sports betting industry, which is expected to bring in millions in revenue. The possibilities are endless, particularly given that the new legislation permits all nine horse racing tracks in Kentucky to open retail sports betting lounges on their premises, and Kentucky Speedway can open a retail sportsbook as well!. As if that wasn't enough, all ten venues will be allowed to host three online betting skins, which could eventually lead to a staggering 30 online sportsbooks in Kentucky!

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has been tasked with regulating this exciting new industry, and has its work cut out. The commission will be busy considering license applications and laying the foundations for what promises to be an unforgettable launch. Fans of sports betting are eagerly awaiting further updates, and as soon as the launch date is made official, our online sports betting Kentucky guide will be updated with all the most pertinent details, most notably links to the most lucrative registration promos offered by top sportsbooks like BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings. Get ready, Kentucky, because the wait is almost over, and the thrill of legal sports betting is about to hit the Bluegrass State like a ton of bricks.