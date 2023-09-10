Bengals vs. Browns Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 1
he Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are set to battle it out in an NFL Week 1 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Bengals vs. Browns betting preview, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Bengals are the favored team against the Browns on Sunday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 47.5.
Bengals vs. Browns 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (-115), Browns +1.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Bengals -125, Browns +110
- Total: Over/Under 47.5 (-110/-110)
Please note that the odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Bengals vs. Browns Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Bengals vs. Browns game using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' cutting-edge computer model, the Bengals have a 59% chance of winning against the Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
The model also predicts that the Bengals (-1.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 47.5-point over/under has a 54% chance of going under.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Bengals vs. Browns
Our free computer pick for the Bengals vs. Browns game on Sunday is to bet on the Bengals moneyline (-125).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different inputs to help you make smarter decisions.
Bengals-Browns Week 1 Player Props
A popular option to wager on Cincinnati vs. Cleveland without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bengals and Browns are listed below.
According to our model, Cleveland's Nick Chubb has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bengals vs. Browns.
Chubb has an 11.6% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Browns RB has a 48.9% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 11.1% probability
- Joe Mixon: 8.1% probability
- Tee Higgins: 7.5% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 4.8% probability
- Irv Smith: 4.7% probability
Cleveland Browns
- Nick Chubb: 11.6% probability
- Amari Cooper: 6.5% probability
- Elijah Moore: 4.5% probability
- David Njoku: 4.3% probability
- Jerome Ford: 4.3% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 47.9% probability
- Joe Mixon: 36.7% probability
- Tee Higgins: 34.0% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 23.9% probability
- Irv Smith: 22.1% probability
Cleveland Browns
- Nick Chubb: 48.9% probability
- Amari Cooper: 29.9% probability
- David Njoku: 23.0% probability
- Elijah Moore: 22.3% probability
- Jerome Ford: 19.9% probability
Bengals vs. Browns Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Cleveland Browns Stadium has the Bengals winning 24-22.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Bengals vs. Browns
Sunday's NFL Week 1 game between the Bengals and Browns on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
