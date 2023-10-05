Bears vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 5
The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will battle it out in an NFL Week 5 matchup at FedExField on Thursday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Bears vs. Commanders betting preview, which features the latest betting odds and insider tips you need to make the most of this game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Commanders are the favored team against the Bears on Thursday. The over/under for total points scored is set at 44.5.
Bears vs. Commanders 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
- Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: FedExField
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Bears +5.5 (-110), Commanders -5.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Bears +220, Commanders -250
- Total: Over/Under 44.5 (-105/-110)
The odds and lines provided in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Bears vs. Commanders Prediction
Radar Sports has teamed up with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Bears vs. Commanders matchup using independent data and computer power to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Drumroll, please! According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Commanders have a 73% chance of beating the Bears at FedExField.
The model also predicts that the Commanders (-5.5) have a 55% chance of covering the spread, while the 44.5-point over/under has a 56% chance of going over.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Best Bet for Bears vs. Commanders
Our free data-driven pick for the Bears vs. Commanders game on Thursday is to bet on over 44.5 points (-105).
All of the predictions in this article are based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make more informed decisions.
Bears-Commanders Week 5 Player Props
A great option to wager on Chicago vs. Washington without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through prop bets.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bears and Commanders are shown below.
According to our model, Chicago's Justin Fields has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bears vs. Commanders.
Fields has an 11.4% chance of scoring the opening TD on Thursday. The Bears QB has a 47.0% probability of reaching the end zone at any point in the game.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 11.4% probability
- DJ Moore: 7.3% probability
- Khalil Herbert: 6.5% probability
- Roschon Johnson: 6.5% probability
- Cole Kmet: 4.6% probability
Washington Commanders
- Brian Robinson: 11.2% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 7.4% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 7.0% probability
- Antonio Gibson: 6.4% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 5.8% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 47.0% probability
- DJ Moore: 32.6% probability
- Khalil Herbert: 30.0% probability
- Roschon Johnson: 29.3% probability
- Cole Kmet: 22.3% probability
Washington Commanders
- Brian Robinson: 44.8% probability
- Jahan Dotson: 32.1% probability
- Terry McLaurin: 30.9% probability
- Antonio Gibson: 28.5% probability
- Curtis Samuel: 26.2% probability
Bears vs. Commanders Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Chicago vs. Washington at FedExField has the Commanders winning 26-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Bears vs. Commanders
Thursday's NFL Week 5 game between the Bears and Commanders on Thursday is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
If you liked this Bears vs. Commanders preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In collaboration with Dimers.com, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore NFL betting news or delve into our curated NFL best bets and well-informed NFL predictions covering all the games. Plus, don't miss our expertly selected Super Bowl picks designed to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Thursday's Bears vs. Commanders game and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.