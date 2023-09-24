Bears vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 3
The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in an NFL Week 3 matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Bears vs. Chiefs betting preview, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Chiefs are favored to win against the Bears on Sunday. The over/under is set at 48.5 for total points scored.
Bears vs. Chiefs 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Bears +12.5 (-108), Chiefs -12.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Bears +570, Chiefs -750
- Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-105/-115)
Please note that the odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Bears vs. Chiefs Prediction
Radar Sports has partnered with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Bears vs. Chiefs game using trusted machine learning to predict the most likely outcomes for your benefit.
Let's dive into it – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, the Chiefs have an 84% chance of winning against the Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the Bears (+12.5) have a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 48.5 points has a 56% chance of going under.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Bears vs. Chiefs
Our free data-driven pick for the Bears vs. Chiefs game on Sunday is to bet on under 48.5 points (-115).
All of the tips in this article are based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of different factors to help you make smarter investments.
Bears-Chiefs Week 3 Player Props
An enjoyable way to wager on Chicago vs. Kansas City without necessarily betting on the game's outcome is through player props.
The most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bears and Chiefs can be seen below.
According to our model, Kansas City's Travis Kelce has the best chance of scoring the first touchdown in Bears vs. Chiefs.
Kelce has an 11.0% chance of scoring the opening TD on Sunday. The Chiefs TE has a 47.6% probability of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 7.1% probability
- DJ Moore: 5.4% probability
- Roschon Johnson: 5.1% probability
- Khalil Herbert: 4.8% probability
- Chase Claypool: 4.1% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 11.0% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 6.8% probability
- Isiah Pacheco: 6.7% probability
- Jerick McKinnon: 6.3% probability
- Skyy Moore: 5.4% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Probabilities
Chicago Bears
- Justin Fields: 34.0% probability
- DJ Moore: 27.4% probability
- Roschon Johnson: 26.2% probability
- Khalil Herbert: 24.7% probability
- Chase Claypool: 21.9% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce: 47.6% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 33.0% probability
- Isiah Pacheco: 32.3% probability
- Jerick McKinnon: 29.6% probability
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 26.0% probability
Bears vs. Chiefs Score Prediction
Radar Sports' predicted final score for Chicago vs. Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has the Chiefs winning 29-18.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Bears vs. Chiefs
Sunday's NFL Week 3 matchup between the Bears and Chiefs on Sunday is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
