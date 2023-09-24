Bears vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds for NFL Week 3

The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in an NFL Week 3 matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Get the inside scoop with this Bears vs. Chiefs betting preview, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, the Chiefs are favored to win against the Bears on Sunday. The over/under is set at 48.5 for total points scored.

Feeling lucky? New players at Bet365 can bet $1 on Bears-Chiefs and receive $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.