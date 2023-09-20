Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/23/23)
Arkansas and LSU are set to meet in a college football matchup at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Arkansas vs. LSU betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.
According to the latest odds from Bet365, LSU is the favored team against Arkansas on Saturday. The over/under is set at 55.5 for total points scored.
Feeling lucky? New customers at Bet365 can bet $1 on Arkansas-LSU and get $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.
Arkansas vs. LSU 2023 Preview
Key Information
- Teams: Arkansas Arkansas vs. LSU LSU
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
Odds and Lines
- Point spread: Arkansas +17.5 (-105), LSU -17.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Arkansas +640, LSU -900
- Total: Over/Under 55.5 (-110/-105)
The odds and lines mentioned in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction
Radar Sports has joined forces with Dimers.com to run a whopping 10,000 simulations of the Arkansas vs. LSU matchup using advanced machine learning to predict the most likely scenarios for your benefit.
Let's dive into it – who's going to win? According to Dimers' high-tech computer model, LSU has an 86% chance of winning against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium.
Furthermore, the model predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and both Arkansas and LSU have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 55.5 points is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
Calling all new players! Make your bets count with DraftKings Sportsbook's latest offer. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unlock today's Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets promo and unlock a world of winning potential.
Keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Arkansas vs. LSU
Our free computer pick for the Arkansas vs. LSU game on Saturday is to bet on Arkansas moneyline (+640).
While LSU is more likely to win the game, according to Dimers' predictive modeling, taking Arkansas moneyline is suggested because of the edge gained when comparing its probabilities to the top available odds.
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ via DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the content in this article is based on detailed predictive analytics and hundreds of data points to serve you the best possible plays.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's CFB Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for Arkansas vs. LSU. New customers only.
Arkansas vs. LSU Score Prediction
Radar Sports' crystal ball for Arkansas vs. LSU at Tiger Stadium has LSU winning 36-19.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The Final Word on Arkansas vs. LSU
Saturday's college football game between Arkansas and LSU on Saturday is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.
If you liked this Arkansas vs. LSU preview, you're going to love our other offerings!
In collaboration with Dimers.com, Radar Sports provides a range of exciting content. You can explore college football betting news or delve into our curated college football best bets and well-informed college football predictions covering all the games. Plus, don't miss our expertly selected National Championship picks tailored to enhance your futures betting experience.
All the predictions and probabilities in this article are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of Saturday's Arkansas vs. LSU matchup and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet.
Sports betting can be exciting, but it's crucial that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission
About the Author
Ben Tufts | Dimers.com
Ben Tufts is a sports betting writer and reporter for Cipher Sports Technology Group, and regular contributor to several prominent industry websites, including Dimers.com, lauded for their data-driven predictive sports analytics. Known for co-creating and co-hosting an award winning sports talk podcast, Ben graduated magna cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies, Ben's expertise lies in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA, as well as sports betting industry politics. His passion for sports and sports betting, combined with his diligent, methodical reporting and research, set Ben apart as a valuable asset to the sports betting community.