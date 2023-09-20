Arkansas vs. LSU Prediction From Proven Computer Model (9/23/23)

Arkansas and LSU are set to meet in a college football matchup at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Fuel your excitement with our comprehensive Arkansas vs. LSU betting analysis, which features the latest betting odds and our best bet of the game.

According to the latest odds from Bet365, LSU is the favored team against Arkansas on Saturday. The over/under is set at 55.5 for total points scored.

Feeling lucky? New customers at Bet365 can bet $1 on Arkansas-LSU and get $365 in bonus bets! Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim this fantastic deal.